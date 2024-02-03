Carl Weathers: Mourned, Remembered by Sylvester Stallone and Rocky Cast

As you may have heard by now, Carl Weathers is dead at the age of 76.
The veteran actor passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on February 1 according to family members, who released a statement on Friday that reads as follows:
“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.
“He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”
Weathers appeared in 75 movies and television shows throughout his impressive career.
He most recently starred in nine episodes of Disney’s The Mandalorian, and he was known for roles in such hit films as Predator, Happy Gilmore and Action Jackson.
But it was Weathers’ role as heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed in the Rocky that put this star on the acting map.
And for which he’ll likely be most remembered.
The original Rocky was written by Sylvester Stallone, who selected Weathers for the role of Creed back in the mid 1970s… and who paid moving tribute to his friend this week.
“We lost a legend yesterday,” Stallone wrote in an Instagram statement, alongside an emotional video.
“My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching.”
In his video, Stallone said he “never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without” Weathers, adding for all to see and hear:
“He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss.”
Elsewhere, Michael B. Jordan played Apollo’s son, Adonis “Donnie” Creed, in 2015’s sequel Creed, along with two follow-ups to this movie.
He also shared a tribute to the man who portrayed his on-screen father.
Via a story posted on his Instagram account Friday, the actor included a photo of Weathers with the caption, “We lost a Legend.”
Finally, Rocky IV star Dolph Lundgren posted a statement about appearing opposite with Weathers in the 1985 film.
“I was saddened to hear the news this morning,” said the actor, who played boxer Ivan Drago.
“Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally.
“Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face.”
May Carl Weathers rest in peace.