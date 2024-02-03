Carl Weathers: Mourned, Remembered by Sylvester Stallone and Rocky Cast

As you may have heard by now, Carl Weathers is dead at the age of 76.

The veteran actor passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on February 1 according to family members, who released a statement on Friday that reads as follows:

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.

“He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers, who co-starred in the 1977 Golden Globe Award-winning film Rocky, present the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Weathers appeared in 75 movies and television shows throughout his impressive career.

He most recently starred in nine episodes of Disney’s The Mandalorian, and he was known for roles in such hit films as Predator, Happy Gilmore and Action Jackson.

But it was Weathers’ role as heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed in the Rocky that put this star on the acting map.

And for which he’ll likely be most remembered.

Carl Weathers presents the Montecito Award to Actor Sylvester Stallone at the Arlington Theater at the 31st Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9, 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

The original Rocky was written by Sylvester Stallone, who selected Weathers for the role of Creed back in the mid 1970s… and who paid moving tribute to his friend this week.

“We lost a legend yesterday,” Stallone wrote in an Instagram statement, alongside an emotional video.

“My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching.”

In his video, Stallone said he “never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without” Weathers, adding for all to see and hear:

“He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss.”

Carl Weathers attends the panel for â€œThe Mandalorianâ€ series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Elsewhere, Michael B. Jordan played Apollo’s son, Adonis “Donnie” Creed, in 2015’s sequel Creed, along with two follow-ups to this movie.

He also shared a tribute to the man who portrayed his on-screen father.

Via a story posted on his Instagram account Friday, the actor included a photo of Weathers with the caption, “We lost a Legend.”

Carl Weathers stands on the Las Vegas Raiders sideline before the team’s game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Finally, Rocky IV star Dolph Lundgren posted a statement about appearing opposite with Weathers in the 1985 film.

“I was saddened to hear the news this morning,” said the actor, who played boxer Ivan Drago.

“Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally.

“Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face.”

May Carl Weathers rest in peace.