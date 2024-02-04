Tammy Slaton Lays Husband to Rest on 1000-Lb Sisters Season Finale, Cries and Cries

Tammy Slaton will not be able to keep it together on the upcoming season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters.

For the most tragic and understandable of reasons.

To close out an emotional run of episodes, this TLC reality series will feature the funeral service for Caleb Willingham on February 6… as Tammy’s husband passed this June at the very young age of 40.

The finale in question was filmed very shortly afterward.

Tammy Slaton cries here over the death of husband Caleb Willingham. (TLC)

“Tammy, how are you doing today baby?” brother Chris asks her while they drive to the memorial in a sneak peek published by People Magazine.

“I’m having my ups and downs, I guess,” Tammy replies while crying.

“It hurt when Grandma died, but this is a different kind of hurt….it sure is a pretty day though.”

Amy Slaton later gives an update on her grieving sibling.

“Tammy’s numb right now,” the co-star explains to the camera.

“She doesn’t know how to feel. She doesn’t know how to process grief like a normal human being. We were told to push our feelings down, not to embrace them. So, she’s just trying to manage the way she can.”

Tammy Slaton receives comfort at her husband’s memorial service. (TLC)

No cause of death was ever announced for Willingham.

However, he remained in the Ohio rehab facility where he and Tammy had met because, unlike his wife, Caleb continued to struggle with his weight.

On one episode earlier this season, Slaton warned Willingham that his food addiction may prove to be deadly.

It was eerie and heart-breaking to witness all this time later.

Tammy Slaton is visiting the doctor in this scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

After arriving at the memorial, meanwhile, the family meet up on the finale their friend Billy, a home care nurse who also officiated Tammy’s wedding.

“Nine months ago, Tammy asked me to officiate her wedding,” Billy says on air.

“It’s really hard to put into words how to go from one extreme of officiating a wedding and just watching Tammy in the happiest points of her life just to turn around and in less than a year I have to witness her in the most tragic time of her life.”

Seriously.

Just so, so, so sad.

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Caleb proposed in October 2022 and the pair got married a month later in the parking lot of the aforementioned rehab center.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me,” Tammy said after losing her spouse, describing herself as “devastated.”

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

After news broke of Willingham’s death, TLC released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, February 6 at 9/8c.