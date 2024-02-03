Kevin Costner Debuts the CUTEST New Family Member: A Puppy!

Kevin Costner is about to melt your heart.

Just as Costner’s ex-wife has moved on, so has he. In a sense.

The longtime actor has a new addition to his family.

That addition is an absolutely adorable new dog. Fans can’t get enough of the precious pup.

Kevin Costner attends Netflix’s 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Check out Kevin Costner’s new puppy!

On Thursday, February 1, Kevin Costner took to his Instagram page to show off his new family member!

“Newest addition to the family,” the 69-year-old actor captioned the short series of photos.

“I’m already in love with this special guy,” Costner very relatably expressed.

The photos themselves show Kevin Costner and his adorable new puppy.

One pic shows the actor’s new dog darting through the short, trimmed grass in front of him. The bright sunlight and shade make for some dynamic lighting.

It looks like someone had beach plans that day, as Costner poses by a vehicle that has a surfboard on the roof.

Kevin Costner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And there are more Kevin Costner puppy photos

Then, the second photos adds a new layer of heart-melting cuteness to the batch.

Se see Costner holding the puppy, who is dozing off. The contentedness is palpable.

As we know, puppies (and the babies of other species, including humans) may fall asleep and wake up very quickly. Being alive can be exhausting, but the wee ones are able to fall into unconsciousness to rest and grow.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The third and final photo from this triptych shows the new puppy resting on the floor. He is wearing a bone-shaped nametag.

While Costner is clearly putting all of his self-control into not spamming his 1.2 million Instagram followers with hundreds of pics, he has shared more.

His Instagram Stories show his newest companion enjoying life with him and visiting the beach. Fun!

Kevin Costner arrives at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The actor is recently divorced

It was only four months ago (and some change) that Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner finalized their contentious divorce.

The two met in 1994, but after another chance meeting in 1998, they began dating.

Costner and Baumgartner married in September of 2004. Their marriage spanned 19 years, until Baumgartner filed for divorce in September of 2023.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner share three children together.

They welcomed two sons, Cayden Wyatt in 2007 and Hayes Logan in 2009.

In 2010, they had a daughter, Grace Avery. All three children are teens and all three are minors.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on March 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Famously, child-support was a central point of contention within the divorce.

Now, that ugly battle is over. Hopefully, for good.

Costner, and the rest of us, can focus our attentions on a very lucky puppy.