Who are Mama June Shannon’s grandkids?

In the wake of Anna Cardwell’s tragic death, June entered a custody battle for her granddaughter.

The reality TV personality became a grandmother in her early 30s. She now has six grandchildren.

Not all of them have appeared on reality TV. Who are June’s grandkids?

June Shannon features in a confessional from season two of her oddly popular reality series. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June has six grandkids

June became pregnant with Anna Cardwell when she was only 14. She went on to have daughters Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Shannon, and Alana Thompson.

Alana only turned 18 a matter of months ago. She and Jessica do not have children.

However, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and the late Anna “Chickadee” both had multiple children.

Kaitlyn

Like her mother, Anna Cardwell was a teenager when she had her first child. She had Kaitlyn Elizabeth in 2012.

No one knows the identity of Kaitlyn’s father. Despite fan speculation, there do not seem to be any court records to suggest an identity.

Anna raised Kaitlyn. And, according to filings in custody court, 11-year-old Kaitlyn has a close bond with her sister’s father.

Kylee

Anna welcomed Kylee Madison Cardwell in December of 2015. She is eight years old.

Kylee’s father is Michael Cardwell. Michael and Anna’s marriage spanned from 2014 to 2017.

Despite this relatively short period of wedded bliss, he is apparently the only father whom Kylee’s sister Kaitlyn has ever known.

Ella

Like her mother, Lauryn became a mother as a teenager. When she was only 17, Lauryn welcomed Ella Grace with Joshua Efird.

The following year, she and Josh married. As of 2024, Lauryn and Josh remain married — and have four children.

Ella is no stranger to the spotlight, appearing on camera as well as on her mother’s social media. She will turn 7 years old late this year.

Bentley

Up next for Lauryn is Bentley Jameson, whom she and Josh welcomed on July 21 of 2021.

Bentley was a surprise. Just a few months before giving birth, Lauryn admitted to People that she and Josh were neither “trying” nor “preventing” a pregnancy.

Of course, Bentley is a little sweetie. But the size of Lauryn and Josh’s brood would soon double.

Sylus Ray And Stella Renae

Lauryn kept a close lid on things, welcoming twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae on May 19, 2022.

The world only learned about her son and daughter about a month later.

Though fans do not know why Lauryn and Josh kept their baby news under wraps. But Mama June: Family Crisis viewers hope to see more of the twins along with all of the familiar faces.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: WEtv)

As for their grandmother, Mama June’s relationship with her grandkids has waxed and waned over the years. In some cases, at least.

For a long time, she and Anna remained estranged (June dated a convicted sex offender, one whom Anna identified as having preyed upon her when she was 8). June did not get to see her eldest granddaughters during that time.

June seems eager to make up for lost time with Kaitlyn, and to have a relationship with all of her descendants. But that will largely be up to her and her behavior.