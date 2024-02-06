We never thought we’d see the day, folks.

After years of bad blood, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola are once again appearing on Jersey Shore together.

Yes, just a couple of weeks after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned in full capacity to Jersey Shore Family Vacation and apologized to his friends for all his past behavior…

… the troubled reality star was spotted filming a scene with Sammi Giancola.

Sammi and Ronnie have been reunited on Jersey Shore. (MTV)

Ronnie and Sammi, of course, were a romantic item for years — but after going their separate ways in 2016, the exes cut off all contact with one another.

Back in November, however, they were spotted by fans in Tucson, Arizona.

They appeared to be filming alongside the rest of the Jersey Shore crew — Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren, Jenni Farley and Zack Carpinello, Deena Nicole Cortese and husband Chris, Angelina Pivarnick and fiancé Vinny Tortorella, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

Sammi’s boyfriend, Justin May, was also present.

In footage posted to TikTok, Ronnie and Sammi did not actually interact in any way.

Ronnie looks very sad in this Jersey Shore scene. (MTV)

But Vinny shared his own TikTok shortly thereafter in which we see Sammi and Ronnie in the same room for the first time in, well, forever.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 was highlighted by the shocking return of Sammi, but we didn’t get to see her interact with Ronnie.

Now, the wait is almost over, and on Thursday, we’ll finally get to see what happens when Ronnie and Sam once again come face-to-face.

Sammi & Ronnie’s Long-Awaited Reunion: What Went Down?

As you may recall, Ron and Sammi’s tempestuous relationship was a major source of drama during Shore‘s early run.

But apparently, some of the couple’s worst fights took place off camera, and when the show returned to MTV, Sammi passed up millions by declining to participate.

Sammi has since made it clear that Ronnie was her main reason for declining to participate.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attends MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

And now that she’s back on Shore, she wants the world to know that she’s doing it for the paycheck, and she still has not forgiven Ronnie.

“I mean, nobody wants to work with an ex,” Sammi told the New York Post ahead of the February 8 season premiere.

“Listen, I knew by signing up again that he is a part of this too. And, it’s kind of like, no, I don’t want to be working with this person. But at this point in my life, he doesn’t affect me and where I’m at in my own life.

Ronnie’s struggles with addiction and his frequent brushes with the law have led him to take long hiatuses from Shore in recent years.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks here into the camera and talks about all the craziness in his life. (MTV)

But he fully participated in Season 7, which means he and Sammi are sure to share some scenes.

And things could get ugly.

When Did Sammi & Ronnie Break Up?

Sammi and Ronnie broke up several times during their seven-year relationship.

They went their separate ways for good in 2016, and just a few months later, Sammi started dating a YouTuber and entrepreneur named Christian Biscardi.

Sammi and Christian got engaged, but they eventually called the whole thing off for reasons that remain unclear.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was not having a good time in Miami. Nothing messes up your vacation like your life falling apart. (MTV)

Ronnie hasn’t been much luckier in the romance department.

Their Love Lives Now

Sammi is dating Justin May these days, and insiders say she’s never been happier.

As for Ronnie — well, he’s experienced quite a few ups and downs in the relationship department in recent years.

Following a messy split from baby mama Jenn Harley — complete with abuse allegations from both parties — Ron started dating Saffire Matos.

Ronnie and Saffire called off their engagement in 2022 amid more abuse allegations.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

These days, it looks as though Ronnie is single — and that’s probably for the best.

What Episode Did Sammi Come Back to ‘Jersey Shore’?

Sammi made her surprise return to Jersey Shore at the end of Season 6A.

She participated in the second half of the show’s sixth season, but at no point did she share any screen time with Ronnie, who was a sporadic presence thanks to those aforementioned personal issues.

But Ron has returned to full-time cast member status for Season 7, and we can only hope that he learned to control his temper during his time away.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visits SiriusXM Studios on July 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

On the most recent season of Jersey Shore, Ronnie touched down in Orlando to reconnect with all of his former castmates… except for Sammi, whom he still hasn’t spoken with on camera.

We were treated to a more in-depth conversation between Ronnie and Snooki, which focused on the former’s alcohol abuse and history of domestic violence.

When asked whether he was ready to “fully come back” to the show, Ronnie said he hoped to — while Snooki said she couldn’t want for “the Ron and Sam moment.”

She isn’t alone in that sentiment.

Ronnie wants back on Jersey Shore full-time, as of September 2023. We wonder if this will happen. (MTV)

“She’s a great person, she’s a great woman, she was always good to me,” Ronnie said of his ex, before expressing how “happy” he was she was able to find “someone who can give her what I wasn’t ready to give her” with May.

“I hope we can coexist together. I was young, I was dumb. I made a lot of mistakes and that’s why I want to talk to her. I feel like I owe her an apology.”

Added Ronnie in a separate confessional:

“I know I’m gonna have to see Sam … looking forward to it. A lot of my actions when we were together weren’t really the best, and I could have been better to her.”

Ronnie is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. This scene marked his first appearance since January 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Cut from here to Snooki meeting up with the rest of the cast. Including Sammi

Ronnie appears to be “in a good spot,” Snooki told everyone. “I think he’s doing really good. And he said, ‘Eventually I have to talk to Sam.'”

Giancola, however, was taken aback by the remark and then made it evident she had no desire to meet up with him to hash out anything.

“We don’t need to talk. I don’t need to talk to him,” she said, concluding as follows on the topic of her sometimes-violent ex:

Did you miss her? Sammi Sweetheart returned to Jersey Shore in August 2023. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“I don’t even know him anymore, it’s been seven years, I’m done.

“I live my life, I’ve moved on. I’ll tell him myself, no convo needed, I’m outta here. There’s no closure that needs to be said.”

Watch this space for more updates on the messy reunion between Ron and Sam!