Amos Andrews: Is Meri Brown’s Boyfriend a Deadbeat Dad?!?

Last week, Meri Brown surprised social media followers by dropping this romantic bombshell:

She has a boyfriend!

On the occasion of her 53rd birthday, the Sister Wives star confirmed that she’s at last moved on from ex-spouse Kody, telling Instagram followers:

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

In the days since this announcement was made, however, more information has come to light in regard to Amos Andrews.

For one thing, we learned that Andrews once filed for bankruptcy.

For another thing, we learned that Andrews has been married four times.

On their own, neither of these tidbits should be a dealbreaker. Who are we to judge someone’s past financial or romantic missteps, you know?

HOWEVER, The Sun has now revealed that Amos married his second wife, Shannon Marie Martin, in Las Vegas on February 18, 1995 … when he was 26 and she was 18.

They welcomed a daughter together, Tiffany Andrews, two years later.

Fast forward to August 2000 when Martin filed for divorce because she said the union was “irretrievably broken and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

At the time the divorce was finalized, the judge awarded both parties the care, custody and control of their daughter as outlined in the Joint Parenting Plan.

According to official records, Amos was ordered to pay Shannon $373 per month in child support until their daughter turned 18 years old.

Over the next dozen years, though, Martin went back to court on multiple occasions because she claimed that Andrews fell behind on these payments.

Citing missed payments that totaled approximately $10,000, Martin wrote in one filing:

“The father has been difficult to reach, and frequently changed phone numbers, mailing addresses and email addresses without informing the mother, sometimes multiple times a year.”

Shannon also alleged in the court docs that he had “refused to contribute to the child’s expenses for daycare, medical/dental/vision, and education,” for the past 12 years, and that she paid for “every extra-curricular school activity, medical appointment, counseling, braces, glasses, contacts, etc.”

Finally, in March 2014, Andrews and Martin arrived at a resolution.

A judge decreed that Amos only had to pay Shannon $404.53 in child support arrearages (or payments owed), along with $4,092.62 for childcare expenses.

Due to a change in both his salary and her salary, the entire child support system was also amended at that time so that Martin actually paid Amos $158 per month for the duration of their joint custody arrangement.

This is all a lot to process and we don’t know all of the details.

But it at least sounds as if Meri has been made aware of her boyfriend’s past.

“I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you,” she joked to Amos via Facebook last week, referring to former Christine, Janelle and Meri.

“Everybody has been through issues before, who the heck cares that you had a bankruptcy?” she also asked her lover, stating she had once made this same financial move and adding:

“You just build your way out of it. It doesn’t define who you are. It doesn’t matter what happened to you in your past, who you are now is what matters and how you act on it.”