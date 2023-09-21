Tori and Zach Roloff Flee Home in Wake of "Frustrating" Day, Rumors of Reality TV Departure

The question continues to hang over Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff:

Are they saying goodbye to the world of reality television?

While fans ponder and wonder about this possibility, the famous couple at least made one thing clear over this past weekend…

… they really needed to say goodbye to almost everyone else on the planet for a short while.

Looking good, Tori and Zach Roloff! You two clean up well. (Instagram)

The Little People, Big World star took to her Instagram Stories a few days ago to give followers a glimpse into her family trip at a remote location.

As you can see below, Tori shared a photo alongside her husband, Zach and their three kids: Jackson, 6, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 1.

It features the two youngest siblings hanging out on a rocky beach as their grandfather sits in a lawn chair and fishes next to them.

“Perfect evening for it,” Tori wrote in text over the photo

(Instagram)

Without elaborating, Roloff added in a subsequent post, in regard to this relaxing trip:

“I needed this after the frustrating day I had!!”

This could be a reference to absolutely anything, of course.

We hope Tori isn’t citing her own personal health, however, following the admission that she isn’t doing great these days.

Zach and Tori Roloff, who we absolutely adore, are featured in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Earlier this month, meanwhile, we were somewhat stunned to learn that Tori and Zach will NOT be returning to Little People, Big World.

In an interview with The Sun, Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, spoke on the relationship between his mother (who is engaged to Matt Roloff), his stepfather-to-be and the latter’s son and daughter-in-law.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor told this outlet of Zach and Tori, who moved to Washington over a year ago and who are a bit estranged from Matt.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Tori Roloff stands side-by-side with husband Zach Roloff in a July 25 photoset that she shared in 2023. Happy 8 year anniversary! (Instagram)

If accurate, this development shouldn’t really come as a major surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the Roloffs.

In May 2022, Matt put a portion of his farm up for sale, igniting a major controversy that led to Zach slamming his dad as a manipulating coward.

The father of three was irate that Matt first didn’t give him a fair chance to purchase the property… and then made false claims about how things transpired via a number of social media messages.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

In this beautiful family portrait, Tori Roloff, Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, and Lilah Roloff are all celebrating 1-year-old Josiah Roloff’s first birthday! (Instagram)

There was clear tension between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn on the latest season of the aforementioned reality show.

Then, back in December, Tori made no secret of her dissatisfaction over her role on the series and whether or not it was still healthy for herself and/or her immediate family.

She complained at the time about “misconceptions” floating around out there about her loved ones, and then told followers:

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff brought their children to experience some Disney magic in early 2023. (Instagram)

For the record, neither Zach nor Tori have yet confirm they are leaving the program — but Tori opened up via Instagram about “big changes” in her future in March this year.

“There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she wrote alongside a selfie.

“I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever!”

Also for the record, TLC has not actually given a green light just yet to a new season of this very long-running program.

T

W