Does Cosmo Jarvis have a wife?

Inquiring minds want to know, after the young British-Armenian actor has started stealing hearts in the new FX and Hulu series, Shogun.

Cosmo Jarvis attends the red carpet event for FX’s “Shogun” at the Academy theater in Los Angeles. ((Photo by Michael Tran / AFP))

The 10-episode adaptation of the late James Clavell’s bestselling novel is a fresh take on the mini-series from the 1980’s starring Richard Chamberlain.

Cosmo takes on Richard’s iconic role as Pilot-Major John Blackthorne, and fans of the book/series know that romance is poised to bloom in the show

But what about the romance in Cosmo’s life? Here’s what we can tell you about his romantic entanglements.

Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano attend the Los Angeles premiere of FX’s “SHOGUN” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 13, 2024. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images))

Who Is Cosmo Jarvis’ Wife?

Cards on the table: the answer to this question is a bit tricky.

Despite having been attached to huge projects like Shogun and Persuasion, Peaky Blinders, and Lady Macbeth before that, Cosmo manages to maintain a very private life.

What we can tell you is that while he was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, he moved to England as a baby. He started acting in his 20’s and his career is taking off like gangbusters.

There are blogs that suggest that he is married, having tied the knot with a longtime partner named Emily at the start of 2024. However, no credible source has verified this information and Cosmo? Well, he’s not talking.

Furthermore, Cosmo doesn’t have a public Instagram or any social media that we can find.

So, for now, it’s safe to say that Cosmo Jarvis’ wife remains a mystery for now – if she even exists.

The cast of ‘Shogun’ in 2024. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images))

Cosmo Jarvis On-Screen Romances: Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh, & More

While there’s no sign of a wife for Cosmo, there is no shortage of romance for him on-screen.

Most notably, Cosmo won the heart of Dakota Johnson in the Netflix adaptation of Jane Austin’s, Persuasion. If you’re looking for a love affair with a bit more spice, you should check out Lady Macbeth.

One of Florence Pugh‘s first films, the Dune star has a secret dalliance with Cosmo’s character that leads to betrayal and murder.

As for Shogun, fans of the series know that Blackthorne will find himself entranced with translator Mariko when he arrives in Japan. Cosmo’s on-screen love interest played by Monarch actress, Anna Sawai.