In the wake of Anna Cardwell’s tragic passing, a legal battle has emerged. And June has scored a custody win.
Mama June Shannon is suing for permanent custody of one of her granddaughters, Kaitlyn Clark.
Though Kaitlyn’s biological father is not in the picture, her sister’s is. And he says that both girls belong with him.
June’s recent courtroom vicotry isn’t the end of it. And even her fans aren’t sure if it’s a “win” for her granddaughter.
E! News reports that Mama June Shannon has received temporary custody of 11-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn Clark.
As we previously reported, she had filed a petition in Georgia, seeking full and permanent custody of Kaitlyn.
Kaitlyn was already living with June. Apparently, this began even before the tragic passing of Anna Cardwell.
For most of the family, they always imagined that Kaitlyn would live with June. But clearly, Kaitlyn’s sister Kylee Cardwell’s father, Michael, sees things differently.
In the wake of Anna’s passing, Michael Cardwell filed for custody of Kaitlyn.
Though he never legally adopted her and is not her biological relative, he says that he has been a fixture in her life. Michael even shared that after parting ways with Anna, he would take Kaitlyn during Kylee’s visitation.
Legally speaking, Kaitlyn does not have a father.
June notes that Kaitlyn has resided with her since December 9, when Anna Cardwell died.
Previously, June received temporary legal guardianship over Kaitlyn.
Legal arguments
“More recently, approximately one month before her passing the mother and child began residing with [June],” June’s filing reads.
According to June, she is not “aware of any interested parties other than herself that would have standing to seek custody of the child.”
June believes that residing with her on a permanent basis is in Kaitlyn’s best interests.
Michael’s arguments are that June and Anna spent years estranged, and that June is not a reliable parent.
The court will ultimately determine Kaitlyn’s custody situation. Both sides will present arguments and evidence.
However, a judge has already granted June’s emergency motion. The court awarded her sole custody until a future hearing.
It is, of course, heartbreaking to think of Kylee and Kaitlyn having to live apart. Reportedly, they both remain in close contact as they grieve their mother.
It is possible that this is the best situation for both girls. But none of us know all of the facts.
The best that any of us can do is cross our fingers and hope that family court gets it right. Sometimes they do.