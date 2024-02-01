Why Jason Kelce Won’t Be At The Grammys, But Travis Might

Is Jason Kelce going to The Grammys?

It might seem like an odd question, but the world is OBSESSED with the Kelce brothers right now!

Everyone loves Jason and his little family with with Kylie Kelce.

And we don’t think we have to tell you, but Travis is dating a little lady named Taylor Swift and it’s become a BIG DEAL.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video))

As word has gotten out that Travis could make an appearance at the Grammys this weekend, fans of the bros are wondering if Jason will be tagging along.

Sorry to disappoint, but it’s just not going to happen.

Is Jason Kelce Going to The Grammys?

Sorry, Kelce fans, but Jason has a prior commitment to keep to.

The Grammy Awards are on Sunday, February 4th. The show is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

When the show kicks off in Hollywood, Jason will be many, many miles away in Orlando, FL.

Jason Kelce playing the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images))

Jason will be competition in the NFL Pro Bowl all weekend. The Pro Bowl brings together the league’s best players as they compete in a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition with skills showdowns and a highly anticipated flag football game.

Jason has been signed up for this for awhile, and he’s excited not just to be in the games, but also to be bringing his family to Florida.

“It’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World,” he explained in a pregame interview. “Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.”

Jason showing some love to fans who came out to see a game in Philly. ( (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images))

A bummer, but understandable. Shame — Taylor would probably really enjoy him being there!

And What About Travis?

Ironically, Travis was slated to also compete in the Pro Bowl that same weekend.

However, now that the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl this year, he’s been excused from play so that he can concentrate on practicing with his team.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will be taking Travis spot.

Practicing for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas puts Travis just a short plane ride away from The Grammys in Los Angeles.

It’s certainly a shorter trip than Taylor will have to make to get to the Super Bowl.

But most sources are saying he won’t be at her side on her big Grammys night due to his practicing schedule.

We say don’t write the boy off yet! It’s not inconceivable.

And besides, I think there’s a bit more of Troy Bolton in Travis than you all are giving him credit for! (IYKYK!)