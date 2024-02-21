Where Is Wendy Williams Today? The Answer Is... Complicated

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Where is Wendy Williams today, right now, this very moment?

It’s the questions fans who love the talk show hosts have been asking for years.

Shockingly, it’s also the question her family has been demanding an answer to since April 2023.

According to her loved ones, that is the last time any of those closest to her have seen her.

So, where is Wendy Williams and why has she disappeared from public life? Let’s discuss what we know.

Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration at Center548 on February 10, 2016 in New York City. ((Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images))

Wendy Williams Today: Her Location? A Mystery

It feels important to start off by saying that Wendy Williams is still with us.

She is alive and as far as anyone knows, getting treatment she so desperately deserves.

But in the upcoming documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? on Lifetime, the current whereabouts of Wendy still remain unknown.

The documentary crew stopped filming Williams in April 2023. That’s when Wendy entered a facility to treat “cognitive issues,” her manager and jeweler Will Selby says in the film.

The poster for the documentary on her life since the show ended. Premiere date is actually February 24th. (Lifetime)

Later, her son, Kevin Hunter JR., reveals that doctors have connected her issues to alcohol use.

This battle with alcohol ends up being the focus of the film, rather than her return to public life after losing her talk show.

Soon after the cameras started rolling on the project, it became clear that Wendy was struggling with addiction, as well as her other health issues, including Graves Disease.

As far as anyone knows, Wendy remains in the facility to this day, and her family reveals a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who has access to her.

They only time that anyone speaks to her is when she, Wendy, calls them. Her family claims they have no way to reach her directly.

Wendy Williams with her son, Kevin Hunter jr. at the unveiling of her Madame Tussauds figure. ((Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York))

Wendy Williams Pushed To The Brink

To say that the last few years have been difficult for Wendy is perhaps the understatement of the century.

The world first became concerned with her condition after she fainted live on her talk show during the 2017 Halloween show.

The incident was attributed to her Graves Disease diagnosis, an autoimmune disorder that can cause bulging eyes, among other things.

While she received treatment, Wendy later revealed that she was struggling with addiction. In March 2019, Williams revealed on the show that she’d been living in a sober house; a month later, she filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, after 21 years together, after it was revealed he had an affair and got the other woman pregnant.

Wendy Williams speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen))

And the hits just kept on coming.

Not long after that came the pandemic and not long after that, Wendy was mysterious absent from her own show for weeks on end.

In February 2022, the show announced that Wendy would not be back for the remainder of the season and that Sherri Shepard would be taking the reigns.

Three months later, an independent legal guardian was appointed to oversee her finances and health. According to Wendy’s family, no reason was provided to them to explain why the court made the decision, and the court papers have been sealed.

“All I know is that Wendy and her team walked into the courtroom one way, and they walked out, and the family is completely excluded,” Wanda says, before adding in an interview with People:

“There is not a person in this family who doesn’t want the same thing for Wendy, and that is her health,” Wanda says.