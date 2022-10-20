Kim Plath ARRESTED for Drunk Driving and Property Damage in Florida

Kim Plath has been placed under arrest.

The veteran reality star and mother of nine, the 50-year old was cited on October 20 at 2:08 a.m. for driving under the influence, property damage and personal injury.

According to official records, Plath was subsequently booked into Wakulla County Jail and then released from custody around noon on Thursday.

Here is a look at her mug shot:

Kim Plath has been arrested. This is her mug shot after an arrest in Florida for drunk driving.

Based on Florida Law, Plath has been charged under section 3 of the DUI statute.

Under this subsection, property damage is a first degree misdemeanor … while causing personal injury is a third degree felony.

Per sentencing guidelines, a person convicted of a third degree felony in Florida can be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison, probation of up to 5 years and up to a $5,000 fine.

It may also be worth noting that Kim was arrested in the 1990s for alcohol-related charges, as well.

Kim Plath sits down here and addresses the camera during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

It’s been a rocky past several months for Plath — which is not meant as an excuse for drunk driving, of course.

In June, she and Barry Plath announced their separation after more than two decades of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” said Kim and Barry to People Magazine back then, adding:

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

The statement was released this summer on the same night TLC aired an episode that featured Barry saying he felt betrayed by his spouse.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” said the family patriarch on air.

In a confessional, he added:

“I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped… but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

Alas. Things appear to be over.

Kim, meanwhile, barely talks to her daughter-in-law, while she once opened up about her family’s history with alcoholism.

“I grew up with a single alcoholic mother. I didn’t have a family. I didn’t have a home life. I didn’t have a dad,” she told daughter Moriah in an old episode of Welcome to Plathville.

“I had a mom when she was there and she was sober, but for the most part I raised myself. I have tried really hard to make sure you have a family to grow up in.”

Elsewhere, Kim visited a college with Moriah on an old episode… at which time Kim revealed she was in a sorority.

“I went through some rough times in college because of my wildness,” she admitted back then.

“Driving when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weird on the lawn, passed out. You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning.

“I could have died so many different ways when I was in college and by God’s grace I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now.

“But to me the better thing would be for her to not have to experience all of the junk that I’ve experienced.”