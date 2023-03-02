Kim Plath Sentenced For 2022 DUI Arrest; Is She Going to Jail?

Kim Plath has learned her legal fate.

The long-time reality star was arrested in October on charges of DUI and property damage.

The arrest actually stemmed from an incident that took place in June 2022… after Kim was at the center of a single-vehicle crash in Florida.

According to officers at the scene, Plath smelled like alcohol and “had very slow lethargic, uncoordinated movements as she would wipe at her eyes.”

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Kim pleaded guilty to an unknown charge and paid a fine of $963 on that same day.

She has also been placed on probation for nine months… must perform 50 hours of community service… has had her driver’s license suspended for six months… will be subject to random drug tests during the duration of her probation… and must complete courses related to drunk driving.

This is a fairly lenient punishment, some might argue, for an individual who was in a “daze and had very red glassy eyes,” per the police report, and who responded with a “blank stare” when initially asked about taking a blood test.

“I observed Ms. Plath had several scrapes/lacerations on the bridge of her nose and facial area,” a Florida Highway Patrol officer noted in his report, adding this fall:

“Ms. Plath had dried blood on her face and blood in her mouth.

“Ms. Plath was in a cervical collar and was sitting up on the stretcher as she was brought into the Emergency Room.”

Kim did eventually submit to a blood test — and toxicology results of this test finally came back on September 23, proving that Plath was over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Kim Plath sits down here and addresses the camera during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Previously, on a Welcome to Plathville episode, Kim opened up about her history with alcohol.

“I went through some rough times in college because of my wildness,” she admitted back then.

“Driving when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weird on the lawn, passed out.

“You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning. I could have died so many different ways when I was in college and by God’s grace I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now.”

Plath also announced in June 2022 that she was splitting from her husband, Barry, after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” said Kim and Barry to People Magazine by way of confirmation last summer.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”