Kim Kardashian is reporting going long with yet another professional athlete.

By which we mean she’s running across the naked endzone with a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.

By which we mean the following:

Kim Kardashian is dating Odell Beckham Jr.!

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens runs his route against the Houston Texans. (Getty)

A People Magazine insider first confirmed that The Kardashians star and outgoing NFL player “are hanging out,” following the latter having recently split from his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Wood.

There have been a few mixed reports regarding the actual relationship status between the pair, but In Touch Weekly states simply that the two are DATING.

The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin‘s White part in the Hamptons over the summer, an A-Plus-Lister affair that included pretty much every famous person on the planet.

“They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé Kardashian‘s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago,” the aforementioned tabloid claimed late Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian attends the Kering Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Joy Malone/Getty Image)

For the record, Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s son, Tatum, did turn one-year-old on July 28… and the former couple did throw him an elaborate space-themed birthday party in celebration.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” writes Us Weekly.

“There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people.

“Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”

Odell Beckham Jr of the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Getty)

Beckham was one of the most explosive receivers in the league from 2014 through 2016 while a member of the New York Giants.

He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, although he missed the big game at the time due to injury.

Kim, meanwhile, has long had an attractive to those in Beckham’s general profession.

She dated former running back Reggie Bush for several years, starting in 2007, and was infamously married to NBA power forward Kris Humphries for 72 days.

Kim Kardashian speaks to the Season 3, Episode 7 confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Hulu)

Kardashian was also married to Kanye West for about four years and dated comedian Pete Davidson for awhile last year.

Beckham, for his part, has known the Kardashians for years, even posing for a fun, sort of flirty photo with Khloe Kardashian back in 2016.

The Baltimore Ravens star was linked to model Amber Rose on multiple occasions from 2015 to 2017, along with model Polyxeni Ferfeli and he shares a seven-year old son with Wood.

Kim may have had a fling with Tom Brady just a couple months ago, although neither side confirmed they were visiting Pound Town amid these bombshell reports.