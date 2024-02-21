Is Kelly Rowland Pregnant with Baby #3?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kelly Rowland pregnant?

Right on the heels of whatever really happened with Kelly Rowland at the Today Show, it appears that she has some news.

The R&B singer isn’t sharing it herself. Not just yet, anyway.

But a new report dishes that Kelly Rowland is pregnant. And some fans are whispering that this news could connect to the recent drama.

Kelly Rowland attends Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa Premiere at The Paris Theatre on February 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kelly Rowland is reportedly pregnant!

According to Media Take Out, Kelly Rowland is currently pregnant with her third child.

Rowland and her husband (who is also her manager) Tim Weatherspoon are, per the report, delighted at the news.

They already share two children: Titan Jewell and Noah Jon Weatherspoon.

Kelly Rowland attends Paramount Pictures’ “Bob Marley: One Love” premiere at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Media Take Out’s report, two independent sources close to Kelly Rowland confirmed the pregnancy news.

One of the sources, an alleged friend of the Destiny’s Child alum, said that Baby #3 was always a goal for the couple.

The insider specified that Rowland and Weatherspoon “always wanted three kids, two boys and a girl.” That’s so specific!

Kelly Rowland attends Beautyconâ„¢ Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beautycon™)

Kelly Rowland’s reported third pregnancy is in its early stages

The report describes Rowland as being “early” in her pregnancy, perhaps two or three months along.

This is apparently why she does not seem to be showing in recent appearances. Well, that and some of her less “showy’ choices of clothing.

That said, some fans have questions when it comes to the report. Just days ago, Rowland sat down with Sherri Shepherd, wearing a dress that fit the contours of her body.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT-oLf8Pui8 Was Kelly Rowland’s dress a debunk of pregnancy rumors? Or a garment with a distracting pattern that won’t fit over the baby bump in a few months?

Some fans do not believe the report.

And, of course, until Kelly Rowland confirms it herself, it will remain unconfirmed.

Still, if Rowland is pregnant, we all offer her our heartfelt congratulations! Even if fans sometimes question Rowland’s judgment, people want good things for her and for her family.

Kelly Rowland attends the 3rd Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

It’s still unclear whether Kelly Rowland backed out of guest hosting The Today Show last week over Jennifer Lopez’s dressing room or if there was something deeper going on.

Some fans wonder if Rowland felt extra uncomfortable due to an alleged pregnancy. Others on social media have suggested that her team was extra vigilant on her behalf in light of her alleged, secret condition.

But … that adds a new layer of speculation onto an existing one. We remain interested in what Rowland has to say about the guest hosting walkout and the pregnancy report.