Kelly Rowland Shushes Crowd, Actually Defends Chris Brown at AMAs

Domestic abuser and accused rapist Chris Brown is deservedly controversial, to say the least.

Unfortunately, not everyone sees clearly when it comes to what the rapper deserves.

For one thing, he is not incarcerated despite numerous harrowing allegations and incidents. For another, he won an AMA.

At the American Music Awards, Kelly Rowland scolded the crowd for booing the disgraced rapper at the sound of his name. No, Kelly, no.

Over the weekend, some serious poor judgment led to Chris Brown winning an award.

He somehow landed a shoutout at the American Music Awards. He won the category of Favorite Male R&B Artist.

Thankfully, the notorious scumbag was not physically present.

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland was the one who announced this shameful award.

She then shared that she would accept it on Brown’s behalf.

However, many members of the audience began to very sensibly boo at the mention of Brown’s name.

Now THIS is elegant. What do you think of Kelly Rowland’s chosen ensemble?

This righteous condemnation from the audience did not serve as a wakeup call to Rowland, unfortunately.

Instead, she interrupted her proxy acceptance speech.

Holding up a finger, she told the audience: “Excuse me. Chill out.”

Rowland pressed on, having the gall to call Brown an “incredible performer.”

There is a toxic element in our culture that believes that “great men” should be able to get away with evil.

For some, it’s about worshiping alleged geniuses. But there are people who think that dancing should be a get-out-of-jail card.

Kelly Rowland then went on to address the despicable man directly, speaking into the camera.

“Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she expressed for some reason.

“I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you,” Rowland then vowed.

Chris Brown tries to look all mean and tough in this photo. He seems like a bad person to us.

“I love you,” Rowland then announced about the man who is fundamentally undeserving of affection.

“Congratulations,” she concluded, “and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

You can see this moment for yourself, right here:

It is all, to put it bluntly, pretty gross.

First, that anyone would nominate Chris Brown for an award, and that he would then go on to win it.

And second, that a legend like Kelly Rowland would be so unwise as to defend the notorious monster.

Chris Brown dances up a storm here in stage. He can dance nearly as well as he can beat women.

More than a decade ago, Chris Brown pleaded guilty for the savage beating of then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

The photo of her bleeding face made the rounds on social media.

Brown has long expressed a desire the the world forget and move on. And some of his spineless fans have been eager to do so.

Chris Brown was arrested in July 2018 for outstanding warrants. This is his mug shot from that incident.

But Rihanna is not the only victim in the mix. She is simply the most famous — and the case to which he confessed.

Brown is nothing if not infamous. Restraining orders, domestic violence accusations, death threats, rape allegations.

It’s a real shame that Brown is still winning awards and enjoying a successful career. Some people will gleefully turn a blind eye to anything if taking a stand is inconvenient.