Matthew Perry: Why Was He Snubbed From the BAFTAs’ In Memoriam Segment?

When Matthew Perry passed away in October of last year, tributes poured in from all over the world, as fans united in grief for a performer who battled through his own pain to make millions laugh.

On social media, friends, family, and a legion of devoted fans shared fond memories of the actor’s life and praise for his beloved body of work.

So it came as quite a surprise when Perry’s death went unacknowledged during one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious award shows.

The 2024 BAFTAs were held last night, and as is customary, the event featured an “in memoriam” segment paying tribute to the stars who have passed away in the past year.

Matthew Perry onstage during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

For reasons that have not yet been made clear, Perry was not one of the stars who was memorialized.

Matthew Perry Snubbed: Fans Speak Out

On X (formerly Twitter), viewers were quick to lash out at the show’s producers.

“Shame on you @BAFTA for not acknowledging @MatthewPerry #BAFTA2024,” one user wrote, as first reported by Page Six.

Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of “Ride” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

“No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form @BAFTA,” another added.

“Only came to make sure I wasn’t the only person saddened at the glaring omission by @BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024,” a third chimed in, adding:

“I’m pleased to see it’s not just me!”

Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Why Was Perry Left Out?

BAFTA producers have not responded to the uproar over Perry’s omission.

They may apologize at some point, but it’s unlikely that they’ll ever offer an explanation for the choice.

Most award show memorial segments contain a controversial “snub” or two, and producers are usually reluctant to illuminate their reasoning.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

There are many possibilities in the case of Perry.

It could have been left out because the BAFTAs are a celebration of the British film and television industries, and Perry was a Canadian actor known almost entirely for his work on American television.

(Of course, Friends was a worldwide cultural phenomenon, with many fans in the UK.)

Matthew Perry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 17 Again at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, April 14, 2009. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Another possibility is that the sitcom star was omitted as a result of recent controversies regarding his final days.

One report alleged that Perry was still using drugs and engaging in abusive, reckless behavior right up until the end of his life.

Whatever the case, Perry has been featured in several memorial segments during the current award season, and we’re sure his memory will live on in the hearts of his most devoted fans.