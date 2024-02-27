Joe Biden Teases Taylor Swift Endorsement: That’s Classified Intel!

Forget any notion of a cruel summer.

Is Joe Biden about to have an extremely cool and somewhat more relaxing of a summer due to the helpful endorsement of a certain global music star?

On Monday, the President made a surprise appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, touching on the most important question about his campaign for reelection.

Not, not his age.

Joe Biden smiles as he meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on February 27, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The status of where things stand between himself and Taylor Swift.

“Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?” Meyers asked Biden, echoing actual talking points from a handful of Republican Party members.

As you may have read about, Donald Trump allegedly wants to wage a holy war against Swift because he thinks she is aligned with Biden.

Some Trump supporters, meanwhile, believe theres an unexplained alliance between Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce, Biden and other areas of the government that… apparently… conspired to win the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Somehow. In some fashion. For some reason.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden, for his part, seems happy to play along with such complete and total nonsense.

“Where are you getting this information? It’s classified. That’s classified information,” Biden responded to Meyers with a slight smile on his face, adding:

“But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020.”

She did indeed, and that was years before Swift embarked on the highest-grossing music tour of all-time.

It’s unusual for a celebrity endorsement to make any real impact in a political race — but if any celebrity were ever to make an endorsement that did have an impact, truly… it would be Taylor Swift.

President Joe Biden gestures toward reporters as he departs Marine One and walks to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House July 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Swift, of course, hasn’t said a single word about the Presidential race.

Neither has Kelce.

But this hasn’t stopped a significant number of celebrity gossip followers from wondering where their loyalties lie and whether or not they will make these loyalties public at some point.

Back on Super Bowl Sunday, Biden joined TikTok and was asked by an off-camera narrator if he’s been “deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl” or if the “Chiefs [are] just a good football team?”

Responded the Commander-in-Chief:

“I’d get in trouble if I told you.”