Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant With Baby #3?

Is there any truth to the rumor that Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her third child?

Here’s what we know about the situation currently:

Jinger Duggar welcomed her second child in November of 2020, so she still has some very young kids running around her LA home.

But she’s a Duggar, which means that she was raised to believe that it’s her God-given duty to welcome as many children as physically possible.

Thankfully, Jinger has rejected many of her parents’ most bonkers beliefs, and it’s unlikely that she’ll follow in her mother’s footsteps by birthing a small army.

Still, fans expect Jinger to expand her family at least one more time.

And given Jinger’s recent comments on the subject, it’s not hard to see why they think she’ll be making another pregnancy announcement sometime soon.

Jinger published her debut memoir last year, and she’s still working on forging the sort of media career that won’t compel her to rely on her family’s notoriety.

And her eldest child is only three years old, so she’s really got her hands full at the moment.

Despite all of that, fans are convinced that Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo are currently expecting their third child.

Jinger Duggar: Pregnant With Third Child?

The latest round of speculation began when Jinger hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram page.

When a fan asked if Jinger is planning to become a mother of three, the former reality star gave a coy response.

“We’ll see,” Jinger remarked, according to In Touch. “We are so enjoying this season with our little girls.”

Obviously, that’s far from a confirmation, but the fact that Jinger didn’t outright deny that she’s currently expecting left some fans jumping to conclusions.

Of course, there’s nothing new about all of this scrutiny.

Jinger’s Life In the Spotlight

In fact, for the past several years now, fans have been dissecting Jinger’s photos and public remarks for indications that she’s expecting.

“I saw a recent photo with a tummy hidden by a hug. I’m guessing a baby!” one rude commenter wrote on a photo of Jinger.

“She pregnant again?” a second asked.

“Baby number three,” a third predicted.

We suppose it’s not terribly surprising that fans assume Jinger is planning to have more kids..

After all, this is a family in which girls are taught from a young age that procreation is pretty much their sole reason for being.

(That, and going to church, of course.)

But there’s no real reason to believe that Jinger currently has a bun in the oven.

We believe Jinger when she says that her future plans are up in the air and that she and Jeremy have never been happier.

That news comes as a surprise not only to those who were expecting a pregnancy announcement, but also to those who have been keeping up with the drama surrounding the Vuolos’ marriage.

Recent reports indicated that Jinger and Jeremy were taking a break from their podcast and other media projects in order to focus on their marriage.

Neither Jinger nor Jeremy has commented on the alleged of marital troubles that have plagued them in recent years, and there’s likely no real basis for the rumors of trouble in paradise.

But ironically, the couple’s silence will probably only fuel rumors that Jinger Duggar is pregnant!