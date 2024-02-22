90 Day Fiance: Mary Rosa Cancer’s Scare & How She’s Doing Now

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Mary Rosa is offering 90 Day Fiance fans a health update after she confessed to having colon cancer – then took it back.

Mary and husband Brandan were a polarizing, controversial 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 couple.

Last year, the two married and welcomed their baby, Midnight. They remain together, living in the Philippines.

In February 2024, Mary shared heartbreaking news with her followers about her health.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Mary Rosa looks tearfully at Brandan. (Image Credit: TLC)

Mary Rosa’s Health & the Alarming Symptoms She’s Been Dealing With

According to Mary and her husband, Brandan, she has suffered “abdominal pain, vomiting, and always having fever” for a while, without explanation.

This was, Brandan explained on social media, something that she concealed in the couples’ videos as they use social media and services like Cameo to support themselves. After all, they have a baby to feed.

Then, just days after Valentine’s Day 2024, Mary took to social media to share terrible news.

https://twitter.com/SHABOOTY/status/1758705816763338794

“This is the most scary moment in my life,” Mary wrote in her Instagram stories, “finding out I have colon cancer!!”

Colon cancer is relatively rare in someone as young as Mary. Despite being married and a mother, she is only in her early twenties.

Meanwhile, colon cancer usually develops over time, beginning as a benign tumor before becoming cancerous. Even so, this potentially lethal cancer can afflict someone as young as Mary — or even someone younger.

Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Rosa are both 23. Their total obsession with each other is changing the course of their lives forever on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Mary Fans Looking To Launch GoFundMe Or Another Fundraising Platform to Help

Though we do not have confirmation of who shared it, at least one fundraiser went up to attempt to crowdfund money for Mary’s medical treatment.

(We do not know the ins and outs of healthcare in the Philippines, but like all reasonable and plenty of unreasonably countries, the Philippines extends universal healthcare to all of its citizens)

It sounds like well-intentioned fans may have jumped the gun, a bit. And Brandan was quick to dismiss the idea that they needed a quarter of a million dollars for Mary’s cancer scare.

In a screenshot from a chat that Brandan himself made public, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 alum asked followers to not spread misinformation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Brandan Clears The Air About Mary’s Cancer

Though he likely appreciated the thought behind it, Brandan asked fans to not “spread fake news.”

In this case, he wanted to emphasize that Mary could have colon cancer. They had gone to a medical clinic, where initial assessment of symptoms listed that as one possible cause of Mary’s symptoms.

As Brandan went on to explain, Mary had jumped to the conclusion that cancer was the answer after viewing TikTok videos about the symptoms.

In a public post on the Facebook account that Brandan shares with his wife, he explained that they were still unsure if Mary has cancer. (Image Credit: Facebook)

The fundraising for Mary’s cancer treatment went down

After raising over $1,000 (and some indications that a second, similar page may have also raised over $1,000), the page indicated that the “campaign stopped.”

It is, again, unclear if Brandan and Mary created the page themselves.

Well-meaning fans can create these ad campaigns. Opportunists can. Even malicious 90 Day Fiance fans can create fundraisers — remember that clownish fundraiser for Jihoon Lee?

https://twitter.com/anfisasredbag/status/1759604704663707774

On Wednesday, February 21, Brandan took to their shared Facebook page again to share Mary’s health update with 90 Day Fiance fans.

“It seems that Mary does have something inside her, but they don’t know what it is yet,” he informed followers.

Brandan shared that urinalysis noted that Mary has a UTI. This infection would explain some of Mary’s symptoms, including the recurring pain.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Brandan and Mary’s toxic relationship horrified fans. They had their sweet moments, too. (Image Credit: TLC)

Mary will have to redo the ‘poop test’

He shared that there will be more fecal testing in the future to rule out other possibilities. Fecal matter can be very indicative of health, and it is often tested for signs of internal bleeding and for parasites.

Brandan promised additional updates on his wife’s colon and urinary tract. He also explained that they cannot film inside of the clinic, as apparently there is a rule against filming.

Around the same time, Mary offered an apology to fans, saying that she “made a mistake” when she assumed that she had colon cancer.

In February of 2024, Mary Rosa apologized on her Instagram Story. Early on Wednesday the 21, she explained that her symptoms stem from a UTI and hemorrhoids. She does not have cancer, and she wishes that “fans” would stop sending her death threats. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Mary hopefully does not have cancer, and reminds 90 Day Fiance fans that she’s only human

“The doctor says my liver is inflamed,” she shared in her text post. “I have [a] blood infection, UTI, and hemorrhoids.”

Mary confirmed that they are waiting for further laboratory testing on her colon. She repeatedly apologized, explaining how she had assumed the worst after the doctor mentioned colon cancer as a possibility.

We hope that Mary does not get any further bad news. She is already on antibiotics for the UTI, and we hope to soon hear that she has made a full recovery.