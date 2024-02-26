Jeremiah Duggar, Wife Welcome Baby #2!!!!!!

We’ve got another one, folks.

Or the Duggar family has another one, we should say.

On February 25, Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, made the exciting and blessed announcement that they had welcomed a second child.

We know the newborn’s name and gender, too!

Jer Duggar and wife Hannah on a drive. (YOUTUBE)

“Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!!” wrote the spouses on Instagram, adding just this past Sunday:

“You have already brought so much joy into our lives!

“We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls.”

As you can see below, these Duggars included a close-up photo of the baby’s face, as well. And she is absolutely perfect.

Jeremiah and Hannah confirmed they were expecting their second child together in November 2023.

“Life just keeps getting sweeter! #thebestdays #sograteful,” they captioned a post featuring a photo of Hannah holding up a sonogram photo while Jeremiah held their first-born daughter, Brynley.

Hannah had only just given birth to Brynley on Christmas Day in December 2022 at the time they shared this post.

But the heart wants what the heart wants, you know?

Or, to be more accurate, Jim Bob Duggar wants what Jim Bob Duggar wants — and what he wants is for all women to be used as baby-making factories at all times for his children.

Jeremiah and Hannah have been working especially fast in this regard, too.

They told the world that their first baby was on the way just five months after they got married.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” Jeremiah told his 77,000 Instagram followers in August 2022, while Hannah added:

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day.”

Twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar on Counting On. (TLC)

The parents of two started courting in October 2021 and, yes, as you might have guessed, got engaged just three months later.

“Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!” Jeremiah wrote online of the relationship when he revealed it to fans.

“We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

Along with having two kids, the relationship appears to still be going strong all this time later.

“You plan the best surprises and I absolutely love doing life with you!! Happy Valentines Day, my Jer!” Hannah wrote on February 15.

“Thank you for making today so special. You planned out the details so perfectly to what I love! #myvalentine #iloveyoumost #thebestdays.”