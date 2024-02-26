Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Kenneth Mitchell, a veteran actor who appeared in the series Star Trek: Discovery and the blockbuster movie Captain Marvel, has passed away. His family announced his passing in a statement shared on the late star’s verified social media Sunday.

Mitchell was 49 years old.

Kenneth Mitchell has passed away after a battle with ALS. (GETTY)

Kenneth Mitchell’s Cause of Death

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family’s message read.

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and died due to complications related to this disease.

He and his family shared periodic updates about his health in recent years. In August, Mitchell marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis in a post on Instagram.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a neurological disorder that causes paralysis and death and which only gets worse for the patient over time.

There is no cure at the moment.

Kenneth Mitchell arrives for the 2015 Golden Maple Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2015. (AFP PHOTO/VALERIE MACON)

How Long Was Kenneth Sick?

Last August, Mitchell marked the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis via a post on Instagram, writing at the time:

“My brother humorously mentioned that they don’t really have a happy ALS Anniversary card in the shop. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life. I’m so thankful to have this day in front of me.

“It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings.

“At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement.

“There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific…yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for.”

Kenneth Mitchell as Aurellio in Star Trek: Discovery. (Michael Gibson/CBS)

Kenneth Mitchell’s Movie & TV Roles

In Captain Marvel, Kenneth Mitchell portrayed the father of the main superhero, Carol Danvers.

He was also known for portraying Eric Green on the series Jericho… Joshua Dodd in the series Nancy Drew… a hockey player in the film Miracle… and he had roles in numerous other movies and television programs.

Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery; and voiced several characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

“Whether someone is good or bad is all about perspective, and it’s about understanding that culture,” he told StarTrek.com in 2017.

“You’ll get to know the Klingons on our show, and then people can decide if we really are the villains.”

In his family’s moving statement, they expressed their admiration for the strength their loved showed as he lived with ALS.

“Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids,” they wrote.

“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS.

“And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

Kenneth Mitchell is survived by his wife, their kids Lilah and Kallum, his parents and other family members. May he rest in peace.