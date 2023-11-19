Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their second child.

On Saturday, less than a year after welcoming daughter Brynley Noelle, the spouses shared a lovely family photo on Instagram to confirm the blessed news.

In the snapshot, Jeremiah is holding his firstborn … his wife is looking over at the pair… and she’s also smiling with an ultrasound in her hands.

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah lay a smooch here on their first child. (Instagram)

“Life just keeps getting sweeter! #thebestdays #sograteful,” the husband and wife wrote in their joint caption.

Hannah gave birth to Brynley on Christmas Day in December 2022.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off,” the couple wrote on social media a few days later.

They added at the time:

“Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle.”

Congratulations are in order. As you can see here, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar are proud parents of a precious baby girl. (Instagram)

Jeremiah and Hannah announced the latter was pregnant just five months after getting married, which is pretty fast even for a member of this baby-crazed family.

They only courted for three months before exchanging vows, too.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” Jeremiah and Hannah told Us Weekly after making things official via a ceremony in Nebraska.

“It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires!

“As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths.”

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar seem like a happy couple. (Instagram)

Not long after confirming the impending arrival of their upcoming boy or girl, meanwhile, many of Jeremiah’s siblings left excited messages on Instagram.

“Congratulations!!!,” Jill Duggar Dullard wrote in the comment section.

Elsewhere, Jessa Duggar Seewald chimed in with a simple “????????” in response to the news.

“So over the moon for y’all!????,” Hannah’s sister Alaythia Wissman remarked.

Congrats are in order for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann. They’re married with kids, folks! (Instagram)

Back in January of last year, Jeremiah expressed his love and affection for his now-wife as follows, telling the world after he proposed:

“Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it.

“You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!”