Jenn Goicoechea: Who is Usher’s Girlfriend?!?

As sports fans and music fans likely know at this point, Usher will be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

The veteran musician is expected to sing, dance and gyrate a great deal on stage, showing off a six-pack of abdominal muscles that will leave millions of viewers across the globe salivating over the seven-layer dip.

Before anyone gets carried away with any ideas, however, allow us to shatter your potential fantasies right here and now:

Usher has a girlfriend.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea have actually been together for four years at this point.

They welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, back in 2020… and are also parents to a son named Sire Castrello, who entered the world in 2021.

(Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.)

Goicoechea has mostly avoided the spotlight, rarely even posing alongside her handsome boyfriend on the red carpet of various premieres and special events.

So, who is Jenn Goicoechea?

A music executive well known and well respected behind the scenes of this industry, Goicoechea was born and raised in Miami.

She studied recording arts at Full Sail University in Winter Park and learned a great deal from her mother, who formerly served as director of operations at ACT Productions, a Miami-based event and multimedia production company.

Goicoechea eventually used this connection to work her way up to the role of assistant to Ciara.

According to her LinkedIn, Goicoechea worked at ASCAP as the director of rhythm & soul starting in January 2014.

After leaving ASCAP, Goicoechea became the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, a label owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

She often promotes Epic artists on her Instagram, including 21 Lil Harold, DDG, 21 Savage, Beam and many others.

Goicoechea first shared a photo of herself and Usher online in 2016, but they were spotted kissing in 2019, which is when we believe their relationship began in romantic earnest.

In September of last year, as cited above, it was revealed that Usher will headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, prompting a show of support from Goicoechea, who shared the superstar’s announcement video on her Instagram and wrote along with it:

Vegas 2024!

Indeed, that’s where the public will next see Usher and his slammin body.

If you can take your eyes off of it, try to locate Jenn Goicoechea screaming her face off somewhere in the crowd. Gotta imagine this lucky lady will be there.