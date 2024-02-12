Real talk: Usher is one of the sexiest men on the planet.

This would be the case whether he was shirtless, sweaty and gyrating around on stage in front of one hundred million viewers — or if he was sitting down, fully clothed, stuffing his face with pizza.

On Sunday night in Las Vegas, it was the former.

As you may know by now, Usher performed at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII and, by our unofficial account, the singer got a majority of female attendees pregnant simply through his sheer presence.

Usher on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium. He was amazing! (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The artist stripped down, roller skated around and moved his body in ways scientists did not previously think was possible.

He also invited Alicia Keys up on stage for an up close and very personal view.

The ridiculously talented singer sang two of her her own songs (“Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo”) alongside Usher on stage, starting at a piano but eventually ending up, well… in Usher’s arms.

There was clear chemistry between the stars, as you can see for yourself in the pictures below:

Alicia Keys and Usher perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Following the incredible performance, far too many social media users jumped online and speculated over what Keys must have been thinking during this duet.

“I know alicia got butterflies when usher hug her from behind,” wrote one individual, for example.

Such commentary prompted others to ask two questions:

FIRST, what must Alicia Keys’ husband think of this collaboration?

TWO, just who is Alicia Keys’ husband?!?

Usher and Alicia Keys make for QUITE the team! (GETTY)

Keys is married to music producer Swizz Beatz.

They exchanged vows back on July 31, 2010 and welcomed their first child, a son named Egypt Daoud Dean, in October 2010.

Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in 2014.

The spouses were friends before they got together, with Keys writing in her memoir years ago:

“The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world.”

Swizz Beatz speaks during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

So… what did Swizz Beatz think of his wife getting all chummy with Usher at the Super Bowl?

He thought it was awesome — because he’s super secure and very supportive.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” wrote the proud spouse on Instagram Sunday night, including with his message numerous photos of Alicia Keys on stage.

Setting an example for men everywhere to follow, he concluded:

Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic.

We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.