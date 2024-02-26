David Gail’s cause of death has officially been confirmed.

The young actor, 58, passed away in January. His sister confirmed the news on social media with a heartfelt message to fans.

He was best known for playing Stuart Carson, the fiance of Shannen Doherty’s character Brenda Walsh, 0n Beverly Hills, 90210.

David Gale in a 1996 promotional shot for the CBS show Savannah. (Getty Images/ Handout)

Later, he played Dr. Joe Scanlon in the popular soap opera, Port Charles.

So, what happened to David? Here’s what we know so far.

David Gail’s Cause Of Death: How Did ‘90210’ Star Die?

While there have been reports that David passed away due to a heart issue, it took over a month for the official cause of death to be released.

According to a statement from Gail’s publicist on behalf of his family, David died of anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury resulting from lack of blood, following resuscitation from cardio pulmonary arrest due to drug intoxication from substances including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.

Another young life taken by drugs. Such a shame.

In the statement, Gail’s mom, Mary Painter, shared her heartbreak over her son’s death.

“It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way,” Painter said. “David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine.”

Despite her loss, David’s mother hoped some good could come from her son’s passing.

“David’s death shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters,” she added in the statement. “Please keep David, and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers.”

David’s Death Announced

His death was announced on Saturday on Instagram by Katie Colmenares, his sister.

She did, however, post a very moving tribute.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me,” Ms. Colmenares wrote, adding, “I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

On Monday, however, the Gail family confirmed that David died of complications from sudden cardiac arrest.

Emergency personnel reportedly found Gail unresponsive and performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

“The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure,” a representative for the family explained in a statement to E! News.

“David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

“We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time,” Gail’s mother added in a separate statement.

David Gail’s ‘90210’ Role

Cast of BH 90210 speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

While some likely know David best for his role on Port Charles, others remember the 90’s star from his key role in Beverly Hills, 90210.

In season 4, he played Stuart Carson, the son of a rich businessman who becomes engaged to Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty.

Spoiler alert: the wedding never happens (she belonged with Dylan, after all) and so that was the end of Stuart.

While Shannen, who has her own health battle going on, has yet to make a statement on his passing, several other folks associated with the show have paid their respects.

Pete Ferriero — host and producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast — actually shared a clip of David on their show, as he talked about what a wonderful time they had.