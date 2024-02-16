Once again, Isabel Roloff is here to keep it real.

The wife of Jacob Roloff — who appeared here and there on Little People, Big World before her husband left the show in 2016 — has often been open and honest with social media followers.

About her postpartum body.

About her mental health.

And now about her marriage.

Taking part in a Q&A with fans on Instagram this week, Isabel admitted that her relationship has been far from perfect.

“Jacob and I have been married for almost five years this September,” Roloff told fans. “Marriage was not something I pictured for myself as a little girl. I just had my sights set on other things.”

Isabel and Jacob are parents to a three-year old son named Mateo.

Isabel went on to say that her parents didn’t “model” a great marriage for, confessing that she “wanted to be different from them.”

But then Isabel fell in love “and wanted it to truly stick,” adding:

To be transparent, this has been a hard season for us. The past year was deeply challenging for our marriage. The strength of it has been tested a time or two.

And the word divorce has come up more than once.

In May of last year, Isabel previously said that her relationship was tested amid her own mental health struggles.

“My marriage has been especially difficult to navigate with depression in the past,” the mother of one wrote said back then.

“I want nothing more than to be loved, but with depression it’s like a wall never allowing that love to truly land.

“These days, I am working on allowing all the I am given to actually land. I am still even trying to love myself.”

In this latest case, Isabel concluded:

“For me, it’s one thing to go your separate ways. If something is not working anymore, I do think it is best to end it, but amicably. Becoming cruel to each other seemed like the worst way to handle thing, but that’s what my mom and dad ended up doing.

“My parents had an awful divorce that turned ugly.”