Isabel Roloff Confesses to Problems in Marriage Due to Mental Health Struggles

Isabel Roloff is nothing if not real on the Internet.

The wife of former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff, Isabel has opened up at times about postpartum depression and, in general, her struggles with her own mental health.

We’ve always saluted Isabel for being so candid about such an important topic.

And now she’s done so again.

Last Thursday, alongside a photo of her and her spouse kissing, Isabel wrote:

“Being in any kind of relationship is extremely hard with depression. That nagging voice in your head tries its hardest to convince you that everyone is better off without you.

“So you withdraw and don’t allow yourself to be properly loved (still working on this).”

From there, Roloff even admitted that her personal issues bleed into her relationship with Jacob. Because how could they not, right?!?

“My marriage has been especially difficult to navigate with depression in the past,” the mother of one wrote.

“I want nothing more than to be loved, but with depression it’s like a wall never allowing that love to truly land.

“These days, I am working on allowing all the I am given to actually land.

“I am still even trying to love myself.”

Back in February, Isabel detailed on social media the challenges that were taking place in her life.

“I am currently going through easily one of the weirdest/hardest times of my life right now,” Roloff wrote.

“Each day feels like a marathon. If this is you too, you are not alone. Brighter days are ahead, I can feel it.”

To help with her struggles, Isabel has said she often masturbates. Not as a joke, she really did recommend this action to others in a similar position.

Jacob and Isabel Roloff seem like a happy couple. They welcomed their first child in late 2021.

Isabel and Jacob have been married since September 2019; they share a one-year-old son named Mateo… and it hasn’t always been easy for the couple.

“What are some affirmations or things you say to yourself to remind yourself you are a good parent?” Roloff asked fellow parents in March.

Isabel received many responses, reached out to her fans to thank them for these affirmations and then clarified:

“I KNOW I’m a good mom. I was just curious how you remind yourself…

“Affirmations really click for me and it helps me to say them out loud sometimes.”

Previously, Isabel offered up some advice to, pretty much, everyone.

“Remember, people are going through so much more in their life than they may show,” she counseled, adding simply:

“Try to be kind.”

This is so very true. Let’s keep it in mind, people.