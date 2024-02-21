Raquel Leviss Slams Tom Sandoval: We Never Had a Suicide Pact

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Raquel Leviss decided not to return to Vanderpump Rules this season, Tom Sandoval was one of the people who urged her to reconsider.

But right now, he’s probably wishing he had followed in her footsteps.

We’re only a few episodes in, but it’s already been a tough season for Tom.

Of course, that was to be expected, as Sandoval threw his entire friend group into disarray when he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel.

Tom Sandoval attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sandoval’s pleas for sympathy have mostly fallen on deaf ears, though he has received some support from his business partner and former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa was quick to express concern when Sandoval revealed to her that he’d had thoughts of suicide during a recent episode of VPR.

It wasn’t the first time that Sandoval had expressed such thoughts, and in one interview, he hinted that Raquel had suppressed similar impulses.

Tom Sandoval Says He And Raquel Leviss Made Suicide Pact

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

During an appearance on Tedi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Sandoval claimed that he and Raquel were “literally debating on f–king killing ourselves” at one point.

Now, Raquel is clapping back and insisting that it was wrong of Tom to suggest that the two of them ever had serious discussions about taking their own lives.

“It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore,” she said on the latest episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, according to In Touch.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Raquel admits that she struggled with her mental health in the wake of the Scandoval.

But she says that she dealt with her pain by checking into a mental healthcare facility and undergoing “really deep processing with my therapist.”

Raquel Says She Was Betrayed By Tom

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

This is not the first time that the former pageant queen has criticized Tom.

On a previous episode of her podcast, Raquel claimed that Sandoval might have orchestrated their affair for the sole purpose of boosting TV ratings and earning Vanderpump another season.

Now, she says that Sandoval betrayed her trust yet again by revealing the details of a private conversation and making inaccurate implications about her mental health.

“It was like, ‘Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears?'” Raquel said on her podcast.

Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR)

“This is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you and you’re telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts?’” she continued.

“But the way that he said it too, he made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet love story. That really angered me.”

Raquel went on to allege that Sandoval “crossed a boundary” by publicly discussing “that personal, emotional, turmoil state of mind with the rest of the world.”

We can understand why Raquel has chosen not to return to Vanderpump Rules — but every time she puts Tom in his place, we wish she would reconsider!