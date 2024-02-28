Cosmo Jarvis’ Illness: ‘Shogun’ Actor’s Health Issues, Explained

The highly anticipated FX limited series Shogun premiered to rave reviews on Tuesday.

But for some fans, the joy of discovering an epic new series was undermined by reports about actor Cosmo Jarvis’ illness.

Questions about Jarvis’ health have been circulating on social media, but as is so often the case on Twitter/X and elsewhere, the truth of the situation has been obscured by a jumble of misinformation.

Thankfully, Jarvis has spoken openly about his condition, so it’s not hard to separate the facts from the fear-mongering lies.

Cosmo Jarvis Illness: What Is the State of the Actor’s Health?

Jarvis suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and he’s been admirably candid on the topic of his health, admitting that he experiences moments of anxiety and depression as a result of his condition.

“I think I was just [filming], and probably telling somebody about how I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday because I’ll be dead in 10 years,” he says, drily. He takes me aback,” Jarvis once told the Guardian, adding:

“Type one diabetes catches up with you.”

Jarvis went on to say that his health issues have forced him to rethink his relationship with technology.

“It screws with my philosophy, because I’m pretty much a hater of technology and everything that it involves, but then I rely on it to some extent to survive,” he explained.

“I fully accept that if it wasn’t for technology, diabetics and anybody with any ailment would be the first people to be dead,” Jarvis added.

“Then it comes down to the point of trying to argue: where is the line to differentiate between technology in the name of excess and technology in the name of accommodating basic human needs?”

Cosmo’s Rise: A British Star Becomes an International Phenomenon

Though born in the US, Jarvis has spent most of his years living in the UK, where he’s been a well-known actor and musician for several years.

Now, thanks to Shogun and his work in films like Lady Macbeth and Persuasion, Jarvis’ star is on the rise internationally.

As a result, a whole slew of new fans are taking an interest in the 34-year-old’s personal life.

The situation might be a mixed blessing for Cosmo, who has vigilantly guarded his privacy up to this point.

It’s believed that Jarvis is married, but nothing is known about his alleged wife, and it doesn’t look as though the actor will be opening up anytime soon.

Cosmo’s desire for privacy makes his willingness to speak publicly about his diabetes all the more laudable.

And if there’s any downside to his stellar work in Shogun, it’s that it’s sure to bring him tremendous international acclaim, which will likely lead to more prying questions from fans!