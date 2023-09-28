Mackenzie McKee Returns to Teen Mom, Immediately Clashing with Costars

Last year, we reported on Mackenzie McKee’s humiliating Teen Mom firing.

It wasn’t some big, dramatic reprisal. When MTV merged two shows into one, they just … never reached out to her. They basically ghosted her.

Apparently, they decided that she has something to contribute — on a new run of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Yes. Somehow, Mackenzie has returned to the franchise. But she’s already driving her castmates up the wall.

Mackenzie McKee looks on in slight annoyance and/or confusion in this photo from a Teen Mom episode. (MTV)

At present, a cacophony of Teen Mom cast members of filming in Colombia.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin, Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney, and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are all reportedly in the mix.

This iteration of Family Reunion is focusing upon everyone’s relationships. There are plenty of issues at hand.

Mackenzie McKee has taken to TikTok more than once to address her fans and followers. (TikTok)

The Ashley reports that Mackenzie McKee is also there … and not in a way that is endearing herself to anyone.

“Mackenzie is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way,” an insider reported.

The source added: “She kind of brings the drama with her.” Yes, that sounds about right.

Mackenzie McKee tries to explain here to followers why she is not racist for referring to Vice President Kamala Harris by a racist term. This was in 2021, folks. (Instagram)

Last year, producers did not ask Mackenzie to return to the franchise. She had been a part of Teen Mom, in one form or another, since 2011.

This was not a mutual parting of the ways. Some reality stars will pretend that it was their choice; she did not.

Mackenzie raged on Twitter, expressing that she felt hurt and confused that she just … never heard from the show.

Mackenzie McKee looks very happy in this photo. But she shared it along with the news that she is, once again, a single mother. (Instagram)

One theory was that MTV fired Mackenzie for saying and doing awful stuff. For example, her racism scandal.

She referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored woman.”

Just for the record, humans are not pencils. And “colored” was the term that appeared over segregated bathrooms. It is not an appropriate term for a human being.

Mackenzie McKee is featured in this scene from an episode of the MTV series Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

However, Mackenzie accurately pointed out that they didn’t fire her immediately after that.

In fact, production filmed two seasons with her afterwards. And, as much as we hate to say it, MTV has continued to employ other reality stars who’ve said and done even worse things.

Mackenzie noted that, had this been the cause, they could have just told her. “I would respect that,” she claimed at the time.

Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom OG. Some people court controversy. Others blunder into it regularly. (MTV)

As numerous as our criticisms of her behavior may be, finding out that she’s no longer on the show from her (former) costars and the internet had to hurt.

Now that she’s back, we wonder if this has smoothed things over. Or if she received an explanation.

And we also have to wonder if Mackenzie is getting into conflicts out of fear of another firing. We have to say … this might not be by design. Mackenzie’s drama tends to be authentic.