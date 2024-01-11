Tori Spelling has been through it over the past several months.

As loyal celebrity gossip fans likely know by now, the veteran actress finally ended her marriage to Dean McDermott after what felt like years of speculation.

Her husband had admittedly cheated on her. The couple was basically broke.

And then the spouses at last split up in June 2023.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

To therefore ring in 2024?

Spelling shared the photo immediately below on Instagram, alerting followers across the Internet to exactly how she’s feeling these days.

“Everything is great when you don’t give a sh-t,” Spelling said through her t-shirt.

She also held up a certain finger on her right hand, as you can see here:

Tori Spelling makes her feelings pretty well known in this social media photo. (Instagram)

Spelling hasn’t elaborated on the motivation behind this sort of crude post, but we’re pretty certain we get it.

“no caption needed,” the star even wrote alongside the post, which was seemingly a statement on her current mindset.

Last May, Spelling and her five kids were forced to evacuate their Los Angeles rental home over a mold problem that she said was “slowly killing” her loved ones.

From there, Spelling and her children — sons Liam, 16, Fin, 11, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12 — relocated numerous times amid reports of the former reality star’s financial woes.

Then, finally, the separation from McDermott took place.

Tori Spelliing shared this glam selfie on Instagram while noting that the December 2023 holiday season doesn’t stop for anyone. (Photo Credit; Instagram)

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” McDermott told DailyMail.com on November 15 of how things fell apart and how he felt about his estranged wife.

He added back then:

“I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

McDermott previously owned up to infidelity and also to a substance abuse addiction.

Tori Spelling shared this photo on Instagram during the first half of December. It definitely sends a message! And she’s not wrong. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the aforementioned interview, McDermott cited his heavy drinking as a significant reason for his marriage crumbling.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t – it ended up in isolation,” he told The Daily Mail.

“It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Spelling, for her part?

She has not addressed the split publicly, with the possible exception of this new Instagram upload, but she was photographed kissing a mystery man in November.

She appears ready to truly move on.