Tori Spelling Flaunts PDA with New Man After Dean Blindsided Her

Last month, Dean McDermott abruptly went public with Lily Calo. By all accounts, Tori Spelling didn’t receive a heads up.

The blindsided mother of five has been focusing upon her kids — and her search for a new home — in recent weeks.

But just because she’s a busy mom with a lot on her plate doesn’t mean that she can’t have fun … and maybe a little revenge.

Eyewitnesses recently spotted Tori locking lips with a CEO.

In 2023, Tori Spelling shared this sunny selfie while promoting her friend’s rose quartz jewelry. Gorgeous! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Daily Mail spied Tori Spelling sharing a kiss in Downtown Los Angeles following a date.

The man in question is Ryan Cramer. So we’re not doing that “mystery man” thing that we went through with Dean McDermott and Lily.

Tori had been exploring new hotspot, Level 8. She and Ryan were holding hands out in public.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

And, despite knowing that many eyes would be on Tori during their walk, they weren’t shy about PDA.

Tori reportedly wrapped her arms around his neck. They shared a kiss in public.

The pair also entered the same vehicle. According to reports, Tori appeared happy — and eager to flaunt what was happening.

Tori Spelling shared this outdoor selfie in April of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As for Ryan himself, reports say that he appeared to feel smitten with Tori.

Their inability to keep their hands off of one another appeared to be mutual — with no indication that the presence of onlookers was a deterrent.

Some have remarked that Ryan appears to bear a mild resemblance to Dean. That is, he wears glasses and has salt-and-pepper hair. Hey, maybe Tori has a type!

In the spring of 2023, Dean McDermott discussed many things with followers. Then, just before summer, he went radio silent. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Last month, Dean McDermott stepped out into public with, at first, an unknown individual while waiting in line for some form of government assistance in Los Angeles.

His companion turned out to be Lily Calo. They were not shy about PDA, and later shared public kisses at the airport.

Reportedly, Tori felt blindsided and generally unhappy that her ex (to whom she remains married, at least on paper) was flaunting his new romance in pbulci without warning.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Remember, Dean had essentially dropped off of the face of the planet (from the perspective of the public).

So suddenly he reappears … with an initially mysterious gal on his arm.

However, reports said that Tori also felt that Dean had not really engaged with the family since his abrupt, unilateral split announcement.

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

However, reports say that Tori feels that she has only grown closer with her five children since then.

It’s not just that she’s feeling like a single parent these days.

Tori has also moved with them and shared very close quarters — even an RV — with them. They’ve had a lot of time to bond under less than ideal circumstances.