We’ve seen Amy Slaton cry over her broken marriage.

We’ve seen her lament how things turned out in a couple of revealing interview.

On Tuesday night, however? On the most recent episode of 1000-Lb Sisters?

We witnessed Amy Slaton absolutely lose it over the way things had gone between herself and estranged husband Michael Halterman.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

The latest installment of this TLC reality series featured Tammy Slaton taking her sister to a rage room in order to help Amy deal with the stress and anger of her relationship.

Once inside this unique area, Amy was seen throwing jars on the ground… smashing a glass frame with a baseball bat… and using a crowbar to destroy a window pane.

However, at one point, she simply couldn’t handle it, becoming so overcome with emotion that Tammy has to comfort her sibling and tell her:

“That was the whole point of doing this.”

Amy Slaton looks very downtrodden in this clip from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Back in February, Amy and Michael got into such a heated exchange that authorities were called to the scene.

A few weeks later, Halterman filed for divorce.

We believe this episode of the program was filmed some time around then.

“For a long time, I didn’t think anything was possible,” Amy tearfully said in a confessional.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get married. I didn’t think I was gonna have kids. But that’s something I wanted. I’m the one who went through weight loss surgery to have my babies.”

(TLC)

Indeed, Amy and Michael share sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, ​17 months.

Sadly, it appears as if the addition of these kids spelled the end of the couple’s union, however, as Michael helped VERY little with the children and offered next to no support to his wife.

“There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse,” Amy even told People Magazine in a recent feature, noting that it took time for her to open up about the marital problems she was facing.

“I just got tired of hiding it from people,” she added last month.

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

The reality star continued on air this week:

“I’m the one that made my family a family. I’m the one that fought tooth and nail for my babies. And now everything’s falling apart and I don’t know where it all went wrong.”

On the December 19 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy confided in Tammy and other sibling, Amanda, about these same struggles.

“I’m just like exhausted all the time and I’m hurting 24/7,” she said.

“Because I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of Mom. It’s just a lot.”

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

On that installment, Amanda took note of her sister’s lack of energy and said Amy came across as “depressed.”

To her credit, Amanda then confronted Michael, urging him to “start doing better about supporting” Amy and telling the deadbeat father:

“When she’s upset like this, you’re gonna have to take the kids away and give her a minute.”

What a novel concept, right?!?

1000-Lb. Sisters airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.