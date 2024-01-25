The phrases “protect Taylor Swift” and “Taylor Swift AI” are currently trending on X/Twitter in response to the disturbing news that AI-produced pornographic images of the music icon have been circulating on the site.

Fans have responded with outrage, demanding that X admins remove the “deepfake” photos and punish the parties responsible for creating and sharing them.

Amazingly, some of the users who have been spreading the illegal content have taken to boasting about their role in this appalling scandal.

As first reported by Newsweek, Swift supporters have taken action by reporting these accounts and requesting that they be suspended from the platform.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“My Taylor post went viral and now everyone is posting it,” a user named @Zvbear wrote in a post viewed by Newsweek.

“Bro what have I done… They might pass new laws because of my Taylor Swift post. If Netflix did a documentary about AI pics they’d put me in it as a villain. It’s never been so over.”

Despite these admissions of guilt, the account is still active and currently boasts more than 83,000 followers.

Taylor Swift Fans Take Action to Halt Spread of AI Porn

Thankfully, X/Twitter users have responded to the situation with near-universal outrage and demands for new reforms to the site’s policies.

Taylor Swift watches during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Whoever making those taylor swift ai pictures going to heII,” one user tweeted.

“Who ever is making those Taylor swift AI pictures you are a disgusting person,” another added.

“Hoping to God she pulls a Cardi and sues everyone spreading them into homelessness,” a third wrote.

Others put out calls to action, demanding that fans of Taylor’s seek out the offensive content for purposes of reporting the accounts responsible.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“im gonna need the entirety of the adult swiftie community to log onto twitter, search the term ‘taylor swift ai,’ click the media tab, and report every single ai generated p0rnographic photo of taylor that they can see because im f done with this bs. elon get it together,” one person wrote.

“DO NOT engage with any tweets with Taylor swift AI beyond just reporting them pleeeeeease,” another tweeted.

“Just casually reporting taylor swift ai images at 2 AM while feeding my baby,” added a third, providing an example of how Swifties can lend a hand in this time of crisis.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift’s Problem Today Could Be Yours Tomorrow

Many have noted that an issue affecting Taylor Swift today could easily wind up impacting the average social media user tomorrow.

“I’m not going to share that Taylor Swift AI sickening ‘sexy’ post,” wrote one person.

“But know that all it takes is one button click for any of us or our friends, family or children to be used in that way without our consent. Fight AI now before it’s too late,”

“With the Taylor Swift Ai pics I think it’s clear that we need some kinda legislation or something against this sh-t,“ another echoed.

It’s easy to tell it’s Ai right now because it’s mainly used for ridiculous sh-t, but it’s just gonna get harder and harder to tell with time. F–king bleak.”

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The crisis comes on the heels of the most successful year of Taylor’s career, in which she broke records first with her wildly popular Eras Tour, and then with the concert film documenting that series of performances.

Taylor’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had the modern music legend in the news even more often than usual in recent months.

Many fans have noted that the singer seems happier than ever, a fact that makes this attack on her sense of privacy all the more upsetting.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.