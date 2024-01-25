Jesse Jane’s Cause of Death: Why Porn Star Died At 43

Fans of Jesse Jane are sad to hear the apparent cause of death of the young starlet.

Jesse, who was known for her work in adult films, was reported dead on January 24th by TMZ.

They report that she was found at her home alongside her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, deceased.

Details behind their passing are scarce, but a cause of death has been reported.

Jesse Jane Cause of Death Drug-Related

The well-known porn star from the 2000s was found dead at a home in Moore, OK.

According to law enforcement sources that spoke to TMZ police went to the residence on a welfare check. Apparently, her boyfriend’s boss became concerned after he did not show up for work for several days.

Upon arriving at the home, officers discovered both Jesse and her boyfriend dead.

At time of reporting, the exact cause of death isn’t confirmed, but the sources said they believe it appeared to be a drug overdose.

An investigation is underway, as it also remains unclear exactly how long Jesse and Brett were dead in the house before they were discovered. It will take a medical examiner to make a definitive ruling on the cause of their deaths.

Jesse Jane’s Career & Life

Jesse was a big deal back before the days of OnlyFans.

She’s known for starring in some of the most high-profile adult films and franchises.

This includes a series of films called Pirates. The sequel, Pirates II: Stagnetti’s Revenge, reportedly cost around $8 million to make and is considered one of the most expensive pornos to date.

Sadly, she leaves behind a son, who we’re sure will greatly miss his mom.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.