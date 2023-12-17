Tammy Slaton will have a significant reason to smile on the December 19 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

People Magazine has published a sneak peek at the upcoming installment in which the 37-year-old is at home with her brother Chris … when the latter suggests Slaton attempt to sit in the front seat of the car now that she’s lost so much weight.

As fans know, Tammy has slimmed down from over 700 pounds to around 400 pounds over the last year or so.

As fewer fans may know, she hadn’t been able to accomplish the seemingly simple task Chris asks about above for decades due to her figure.

Tammy Slaton is seen here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“I’m not sure if I’ll be able to… fit between the door and the console,” Tammy says in response to her sibling’s idea.

“The last time I sat in the front, it’s probably been 15 or 20 years. But I’m willing to try and see how it goes.”

Chris then quips that they’ll “squish” her in the vehicle and that as long as the door is able to shut, they’re all set.

From there, the relatives head out… open said door… and Tammy slides in! She sits down! And the seatbelt buckles!

Tammy Slaton has lost so much weight that she can now sit in the front seat of a car. (TLC)

“I did it!” Slaton says with a huge smile, adding with a laugh:

“Sitting in the front seat, It’s like a whole new world.

“You’re experiencing everything from a different point of view. Instead of being the second person to see stuff, you’re the first person.”

Slaton checked into a rehab facility early last year and qualified for bariatric surgery in July 2022.

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

The reality star has been flaunting her weight loss in a number of impressive social media photos of late, but it’s this sort of accomplishment that has truly been life-changing for Tammy Slaton.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” Tammy previously said to People.

“Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now.

“So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Tammy Slaton greets fans here in this video still from TikTok. (TikTok)

Slaton has broken her diet soda habit and seems intent on living a healthy lifestyle going forward.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she tells People in the publication’s latest issue.

“But for me it was huge.”