Is Tammy Slaton pregnant?!

The reality star nearly dropped a bombshell on 1000-Lb Sisters this week. A BABY bombshell, that is.

The latest installment of this popular TLC series found Tammy and her sibling, Amy, visiting a doctor’s office in order to determine whether or not the former could conceive a child.

Tammy Slaton via a confessional on 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

This was a similar process to the one Amy previously went through after she underwent gastric bypass surgery, a procedure that eventually led her to welcome sons Glenn and Gage.

Several months ago, meanwhile, Tammy qualified for this same surgery.

While speaking to a physician about whether or not this meant she could also carry a baby to term in a healthy manner, Tammy shocked viewers by declaring the following:

“There could be a slight chance I might be pregnant right now.”

This picture of Tammy Slaton was snapped in the spring of 2023. (Image Credit: TLC)

What caused her to arrive as such a conclusion?

Slaton couldn’t remember the last time she menstruated.

It’s also worth remembering that Tammy was married to Caleb Willingham at the time this episode was filmed; he would later pass away at the very young age of 40.

“I’ve been craving weird things that I’m not normally craving. Like water. I’m craving water,” Tammy added during this visit.

Tammy Slaton speaks here to her late husband via FaceTime. (Image Credit: TLC)

Another Pregnancy Scare?

Just under a year ago, some fans thought Slaton might be pregnant because she married Willingham just a short time after meeting him.

This wasn’t the case back then, of course.

On the episode in question, meanwhile, Amy quickly dismissed the possibility because Tammy was living in Kentucky at the time, while Caleb was residing in Ohio.

“Bitch, you ain’t pregnant — you’re thirsty. You’re just thirsty, bitch. Go drink you some water,” she hilariously told her sister.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Also during the doctor’s visit, Tammy disclosed she had an Intrauterine device (IUD), which is used for contraception, put in over 12 years ago, yet never taken out.

The physician explained if she was sexually active and got pregnant with an ineffective IUD (most get removed within 5 years) it could cause premature delivery or fetal death.

YIKES, huh?

Thankfully, however, Tammy admitted this wasn’t really an option because she and Caleb hadn’t seen each other in awhile.

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

“I know being bigger has its disadvantages with sex, but I can do anything if I put my mind to it,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star later quipped via confessional, adding:

“I’m handi-capable, not handicapped.”

Gotta love that attitude.

The episode ended on an alleged cliffhanger, with Slaton emphasizing that she wasn’t certain when she last had her period and the doctor giving her a quizzical look.

Like we mentioned above, however, these scene were filmed a very long time ago.

If Tammy Slaton really had been pregnant at the time, we’d definitely know it by now.