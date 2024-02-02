Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges, Dragged as “D-Bag” by Ex-Girlfriend

Darius Rucker is likely singing a very sad tune at the moment.

The former Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer was arrested on Thursday on a trio of misdemeanor drug charges, according to TMZ and other entertainment news outlets.

Rucker — who has established himself over recent years as a very successful country artist — was taken into custody yesterday in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Darius Rucker is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested on misdemeanor drug charges on February 01, 2024 in Williamson County, Tennessee. (Photo by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

He was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance; and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

The latter charge amounts to the musician having expired tags on his car.

By the sound of this summation, Rucker was pulled over for this reason and the police then found marijuana in his vehicle during what they believed to be a routine traffic stop.

That is simply our assumption, to be clear.

Darius Rucker speaks during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on December 4, 2023. (Photo by TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rucker was brought into jail around 10 a.m. local time on Thursday and released an hour later.

His attorney, Mark Puryear, told TMZ shortly afterward:

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

Darius Rucker attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hours after news broke of Rucker’s arrest, meanwhile his ex-girlfriend, comedian Kate Quigley, seemingly reacted with a pair of less-than-empathic tweets.

“Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma,” Quigley wrote about her former partner, later sharing a bikini-themed selfie that also featured a wink at the camera as she added:

Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma

Rucker himself has not yet spoken out — on either the arrest or the rather extreme shade just hurled in his direction by Quigley.

The couple dated for less than a year in 2020 after the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and his estranged wife, Beth, announced they were splitting up after two decades of marriage.

The comedian also jumped on social media when the singer told reporters that his ex was “doing great” after an accidental group overdose that killed three of her friends.

“Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven’t called once to see how i’m doing & have no clue?” she wrote in September 2021.

“Thanks Boo Boo!!!”