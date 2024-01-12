T.J. Holmes: I Used to Pound 18 Drinks Per Day!

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have a new podcast.

And, thankfully for their sake, a new outlook on life as well.

The former Good Morning America co-hosts — whose love affair cost them their jobs last year — recently launched their own podcast, aptly titled Amy and T.J.

In light of a month (January) in which many people decide to go dry (that is, NOT imbibe alcohol), Holmes and Robach delved on their latest episode into their own past struggles with drinking.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that’s what we are doing,” said Holmes explaining why he is, indeed, going dry for now.

Robach, meanwhile, said that her alcohol intake was at “over 30 drinks a week” not long after she lost her aforementioned job.

“That is appalling to me. That is embarrassing to me. That is not what I wish it were,” Robach said, noting that Holmes’ alcohol intake was “jawdropping and not possible.”

Homes then went ahead and confirmed as much.

T.J. Holmes speaks during Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation)

“I could easily go through 18 drinks a day — 18 drinks a day,” said Holmes.

He said that it would be “easy” for him to be “two drinks in” at 10 a.m. after a job… and that he and his girlfriend would down at least two more drinks during lunch.

If the two were not “out and about,” his alcohol intake would remain the same. And it just added up from there.

“We spent in the month of December $2,869 on alcohol alone, period. I thought the number would be higher, to be honest with you,” Holmes said.

“But that is an amount of money now that is going to be saved in January.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on air. (Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images)

Holmes and Robach broke their silence last month on both their relationship and how it costs them their previous livelihood.

“In the end, all of us are always rooting for love,” she said on air, citing the pair’s romance, which both sides have said started after their marriages were already over.

“It doesn’t always happen when you want it to happen. And it’s undeniable when it’s real and it’s something you have to navigate and it’s not easy.”

She added that Holmes is her “best friend” and she’s “never been happier.”

Holmes echoed this sentiment, and then stated for the record:

“I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

On this latest podcast episode, Robach said she’s lost two pounds since taking her break from drinking.

“I didn’t have a job to go to,” she said of how and why things got so bad several months ago.

“I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot, a lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I’ve ever gone a full year where I drank every single day, and that was 2023 for me.

“It wasn’t that I was getting wasted or drunk or any of that; it was just keeping a buzz going all day or at least keeping a relaxed state of mind in a heightened, anxious year.”