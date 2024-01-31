Rap lovers know what’s up right now: Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are in a epic feud.

Could it all come to a head at the Grammys this weekend?

The pair of music powerhouses haven’t come face-to-face since the battle began, and fans wonder if all of that might change on music’s biggest night.

Here’s what we know.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV))

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Feud: What’s Going On?

Looks like the days of these two loving a Hot Girl Summer are very much over.

The former collaborators and friends found themselves in a bitter rap beef before the Grammys.

It all started when Megan Thee Stallion‘s released her new single titled “Hiss.” Fans were quick to pick up on a particular lyric that seemed to take aim at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan raps viciously on the track. “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

No, if you don’t know, now you’ll know: Megan’s Law is a federal law requiring law enforcement to make information available about registered sex offenders – and Nicki’s husband, is in fact, a registered sex offender.

The lyric sent not just fans over the edge, but Nicki as well, who has fiercely defended her man when the subject of his past is brought up to haunt them.

Why Megan is choosing this moment to pick a fight with Nicki, no one is sure, but the song sent the rap community into a frenzy, and Nicki to the sound booth.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the “Mean Girls” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images))

Nicki Fires Back At Megan With Diss Track

Nicki’s dropped her song, titled “Big Foot,” in response to MTS.

The song’s heavy-hitting lyrics are pretty easy to decipher. Several times, she makes references to the Megan getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020, a drama onto itself.

Nicki also mentions that a “second installment” could be on the way, meaning the rap beef is far from over.

The track dropped officially on the Monday before the Grammys, but Nicki was quick to give a preview of the track on her Instagram Live and X the weekend before.

Nicki vs Megan: How far will this feud actually go? ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures))

Will Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Face Off At The Grammys?

Give all that’s going on, if these two both show up to the Grammys on February 4, sparks could definitely fly.

But the likelihood of that is slim, at best.

For one thing, despite the fact that Megan Thee Stallion remains the only female artist – apart from Beyoncé – to have won the Best Rap Performance, she is not nominated this year.

So, no nomination, why go?

On the flip side, Nicki Minaj is nominated for a Grammy this year for Best Rap Song for the track Barbie World, alongside Ice Spice and Aqua.

However, Nicki is not what you would call a big fan of the Grammys. Memorably, she lashed out at the Recording Academy in 2022 over category placement of her hit song, “Super Freaky Girl”.

She suggested that while her team submitted it to the Grammy’s rap categories, the song was moved to a pop one after the Recording Academy’s rap committee overturned the submission.

Bottom line: she’s not a big fan of the Grammys.

Still, she is nominated, and she has a good shot at winning her category. But that still leaves Megan.

Either way, this surely will not be the last we hear about this beef between rap’s leading ladies!