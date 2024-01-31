As previously and sadly reported, Amanda Elizabeth Davies is dead at the age of 42.

The daughter of soap opera veteran Erika Slezak — who earned a record six Daytime Emmy Award victories over the course of her four-decade-plus career — passed away this week from causes unknown.

Davies appeared on multiple episode of One Life to Live back in 2003, portraying the teenage version of her mother’s iconic character, Victoria “Viki” Lord.

Erika Slezak on stage during The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 16, 2013 in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

This awful piece of news was confirmed late on Monday by Slezak’s official website, which posted the following message:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly.

“The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.“

Now, a about 48 hours later, One Life to Live executive producer Frank Valentini has also expressed his grief and extended his condolences to Davies’ family.

Erica Slezak is pictured here back in 2012. (Getty Images)

“I had the great pleasure of watching Amanda Slezak grow up during my tenure at One Life to Live and know that Erika’s role as ‘mom’ was her most important,” this executive said to People Magazine on Wednesday.

“I am so saddened to hear of her tremendous loss.

“My heart goes out to my dear friend, her family, and their friends during this difficult time.”

As mentioned above, Slezak took on the role of Lord on One Life to Live, which aired on ABC from 1968 through 2012 (and was briefly revived as a Web series in 2013).

Erika Slezak arrives to the 34th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on June 15, 2007 in Hollywood. (Getty Images)

She shared Amanda with Brian Davies, whom Slezak married in 1978.

Brian is also an actor, best known for his work in films such as Convoy and The Age of Innocence. (He and Slezak share son Michael Davies, 44, in addition to Amanda.)

Shortly after Davies’ died, the soap opera actress received heartfelt tributes from many throughout her industry, including one shared by journalist Michael Fairman.

“This just broke my heart,” he wrote on Twitter on January 29. “My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children.”

No cause of death has been given at this time for Amanda Elizabeth Davies.

May she rest in peace.