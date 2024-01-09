We have an update on the tragic passing of Sinead O’Connor.

We can now confirm that the legendary singer died by natural causes in July, according to a statement from the London Inner South Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The court added that they have now ended its involvement in O’Connor’s passing.

Sinead O’Connor perms here in Vancouver, Canada. May she rest in peace. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The artist — best known for her single “Nothing Compares 2 U” and for her outspoken stance over the years against the Catholic Church — died last summer at the age of 56.

The tragedy took place just days after O’Connor canceled all her music gigs to take care of “her own health” following the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, by suicide.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” read a statement released at the time by her loved ones.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinead Oâ€™Connor arrives at The 2011 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles held at the Chateau Marmont on October 27, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

An icon of the 1990s music scene, O’Connor had struggled with mental health problems in the years before she passed away.

Fans grew concerned after she shared a troubling Facebook post on November 29, 2020 because she appeared to have posted a suicide note.

“I have taken an overdose,” she wrote at the time.

“There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I’m at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name If I wasn’t posting this, my kids and family wouldn’t even find out. Was dead for another fortnight since none of them bother their hole with me for a minute.

“I could have been dead here for weeks already and they’d never have known.”

Sinead O’Connor sings in concert January 18, 2003 at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland. (Getty)

Fast forward to this past July when O’Connor was found unresponsive at a home in London.

The following day, a statement shared on the Coroner Court’s website noted that “the death of Sinéad O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner” and “no medical cause of death was given.”

Based on this same note, “the Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted.

The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks.”

Sinead O’Connor attends the Giorgio Armani and Cinema Society screening of “Albert Nobbs” at the Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Prior to her death, O’Connor released 10 albums, most recently 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.

Her impressive career launched with the release of her debut alum, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1987.

In 1990, the musician became a household name with the release of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which sold millions of copies worldwide.

Her rendition of Prince‘s hit song earned her nominations for record of the year, best female pop vocal performance and the Grammy Award for best music video, short form at the 1990 Grammys.

May Sinead O’Connor rest in peace.