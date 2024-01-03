The mystery has been solved, Bravo viewers.

About a year ago, we posed a seemingly simple question after viewing an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City:

Who gave Heather Gay a black eye?

Fast forward a full 12 months… and we finally have the answer.

Heather Gay promotes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in this photo. (Bravo)

On Tuesday night’s Season 4 finale, Gay confirmed it was Jen Shah who caused the sort of damage to her face in 2022.

The reveal came amid one of the show’s most dramatic scenes to date when Gay and co-stars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose confronted new cast member Monica Garcia for her supposed involvement in the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

Gay compared her suspicions of Garcia’s actions to former close pal Shah, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

“We are friends, and we have been through this bull$hit before with Jen,” Gay exclaimed, adding the women “shut down feelings of doubt” with the ex-Housewife and also adding:

“I went on book tour and defended her and took sh-t for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

Heather Gay was given a black eye by Jen Shah, we can now confirm. (Bravo)

Yup. There it is.

Gay’s colleagues were stunned by the admission, with Meredith immediately asking, “What?” and Lisa gasping, “WHOA,” across the table.

“I had to ride hard for [Jen] and I had to lie for her. We’re not going to do it again with you,” continued Gay before telling Garcia to “pack her bags and go.”

Gay got her black eye after a night of partying in San Diego with Shah and Meredith Marks — but the actual origin of the damage has been a mystery ever since.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay looked beautiful and strong despite the Season 3 Reunion’s unflattering color scheme. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I don’t know how I got the black eye,” Gay claimed during last season’s reunion.

“I blacked out. I don’t know what happened. … I cannot speak to anything other than I walked to my room and I blacked out and I woke up with a black eye.”

All this time later, Gay has at least confessed to Shah’s role in the wound.

But she hasn’t provided any further details.

This purple and feathery reunion look was so good for Jen Shah. But her behavior was so, so bad. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention,” Gay also said on the Season 3 reunion.

“I was blacked out. Anything could’ve happened. I still don’t know how it happened.”

Gay and Shah met shortly before filming the first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The former even stood strongly by the latter after she arrested in March 2021 and subsequently charged for her role in a telemarketing and fraud scheme.

She believed in Shah’s innocent, but…

“Everything changed when she pled guilty,” Gay told People Magazine in February 2023.

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs on Tuesday, January 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.