Heather Gay: Who the Heck Gave Her a Black Eye?

For ages, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have asked themselves one question:

Who the heck gave Heather Gay a black eye?

Some feared the worst. Others, citing how much the trailer played it up, wondered if the answer might be lighthearted.

Finally, this week’s episode shed some light on one dark, nasty bruise.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is sporting a nasty black eye in the RHOSLC midseason 3 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

After literal months of what we will reluctantly call “hype” from Bravo, Heather Gay offered some clues — but no real answers.

On Wednesday, December 21, Heather spent the Winter Solstice episode flashing her shiner for all to see.

But she was clearly ducking questions better than she ducked whatever did the damage.

“I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened,” Heather clarified during a confessional.

“I just said I’m not talking about it,” she told the camera.

Heather then quipped that “It’s first rule about fight club,” referring to the satirical novel and the film by the same name.

And yet, during the episode, we heard her insist that she did not recall what had gone down the night before.

Security cam footage showed multiple castmates stopping by her hotel room during the evening.

Each of them seem to be the most likely suspects in the aftermath of the Marilyn Monroe dinner. But who?

Jen Shah decided to point suspicions in another direction during the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City midseason 3 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Heather sat down with Jen Shah and confessed that “I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble.”

However, when everyone got together for their big San Diego outing, Heather let it slip that her castmates knew what was up.

“I think we all know what happened,” she insinuated. “I just think we don’t wanna talk about it.”

Lisa Barlow straight-up suggested that someone may have up and punched Heather in the face.

“Well, maybe somebody did, and they don’t wanna talk about it,” Heather replied mysteriously.

It was clear that she didn’t want everyone to be bogged down on that topic when they had a day to enjoy.

Whitney Rose’s eye-catching wig did not hold her back from speaking out against her castmate during the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City midseason 3 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Whitney Rose suggested her own theory.

In her mind, the prime suspect is Jen Shah. And, with that in mind, Heather’s air of secrecy would make sense.

If your castmate is headed to trial (at the time, Jen was still lying to everyone with claims of innocence; she later pleaded guilty), you don’t want anyone in court to hear about them punching someone. Even if it was an accident.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah became furious when others discussed her case. (Image Credit: Bravo)

But is Jen guilty? Of this, we mean. Again, she already confessed to her wire fraud scheme.

At the very end of the episode, producers were eager for Heather to just give them something.

“Why do you not want to talk about it? Who are you trying to protect?” they asked Heather.

Heather simply replied with: “Myself.”

Now, because this was a teaser, many viewers speculate that this could be playful. It is even possible that Heather was responsible for her own injury. Hijinks can happen to any of us.

We certainly hope that Bravo is not being this tongue-in-cheek with Heather’s injury if something genuinely bad happened.