Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

It was nearly three years ago that Megan Thee Stallion identified Tory Lanez as the shooter who sent her to the emergency room.

Since then, Tory faced numerous charges related to that fateful night. He also repeatedly violated court-issued protective orders.

Late last year, the jury convicted him on three felony charges.

On Tuesday, the court handed down its sentence for the shooting. Tony will serve 10 years in prison.

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI’s How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

The world knows Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson as Tory Lanez, the rapper and songwriter.

On Tuesday, August 8, TMZ reported on his 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The sentencing followed two full days of hearings. And while a decade behind bars is a relatively stiff sentence, he was facing over 22 years in prison.

Tory Lanez performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival – Day 2 at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Getty)

Just as the trial did not take place until more than two years after the shooting, the sentencing faced multiple delays this year.

At one point, Tory reportedly begged the judge: “Please don’t ruin my life, sir.”

There are courts and other aspects of the justice system that do ruin people’s lives. But someone who fires a gun at someone, lacerating their feet with bullet fragments? That’s ruining your own life — and possibly someone else’s.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the “Top Rap Female” Artist award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) (Getty)

Last December, a jury found Tory Lanez guilty over the shooting of Megan.

After the 2020 incident, the world saw footage of Megan limping near the SUV — she and Tory had been riding together.

In her footsteps, she had left a trail of blood. At first, she was reluctant to name the shooter, even when medical professionals could tell that this was not “broken glass.”

Tory Lanez takes part in his album listening event on SiriusXM’s The Heat Channel at SiriusXM Studios on March 2, 2018. (Getty)

The jury found Tory guilty of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Some of Tory’s family had to leave the courtroom after the jury read the verdict.

Apparently, they believed that he was somehow innocent.

Tory Lanez performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival – Day 2 at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Getty)

Tory had previously claimed that there was a “smear campaign” against him, suggesting that those of us who covered the story must be on the payroll of some nefarious cabal.

The truth is that a lot of people had never heard of him before Megan Thee Stallion’s feet looked like they’d been through a cheese grater.

Meanwhile, Tory hired attorney Jose Baez to work on his appeal. Recognize that name? He won Casey Anthony’s acquittal about a decade ago. So … that’s a choice.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival. (Getty)

Tory did take full responsibility in court, TMZ reports. That is a vast improvement over spinning conspiracy theories.

He insisted that he is not a monster, despite his actions. Tory alleged that he feels both sympathy and remorse.

Of course, many people who cannot feel those things are good people. And many people who can feel those things do evil deeds anyway.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Tory Lanez performs on stage at Prudential Center on September 13, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images) (Getty)

Baez has laid into his client’s 10-year sentence, calling it “incredibly harsh” and even “extreme.” He said that the court is punishing Tory for his celebrity status, as an example.

Well, the guy was facing more than 22 years (10 is less than half of that) for firing an unregistered gun towards another human being.

Oh, and that human being is also a celebrity. One with much, much more name recognition. But Baez is just doing his job. And that includes his plans to appeal anything and everything, as long as Tory keeps paying him.