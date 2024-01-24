Monica Garcia: Yep, She’s OUT of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

The rumor has become a reality for Monica Garcia.

Just hours after we first posited the possibility that Garcia would be fired by Bravo producers after just one season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, People Magazine has now confirmed this development.

She has, indeed, been let go.

The aforementioned publication reported on Tuesday that night that Garcia “will not be returning” for Season 5 of this popular franchise.

Monica Garcia expresses some emotion here on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Bravo)

Entertainment Tonight has dropped the same bombshell.

“Monica is not currently scheduled to return to RHOSLC,” a source close to the situation tell ET.

“It’s too early to confirm her permanent departure, and there’s a possibility of her making a return in the future. The extent of her future involvement remains uncertain at this point.”

The news comes mere hours before the final episode of the show’s reunion… and it also comes amid revelations that Monica used multiple last names and possibly even schemed her way on the program.

Monica Garcia only lasted one season as a cast member in Salt Lake City. (Bravo)

Back on the January 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Gay laid out her case against Garcia, saying she has “Receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots — f-cking everything! — that prove that you are a fucking bully and a fucking troll.”

This dinner scene ended with Gay kicking Garcia out of the house in Bermuda.

The most notable allegation hurled against Garcia?

That she actually contributes the Reality Von Tease, an Instagram account that dedicates a great deal of its time to trashing former Housewife Jen Shah.

Though Monica Garcia looked gorgeous in her seafoam green dress on the RHOSLC Reunion, she was still public enemy #1. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I think that if Monica had come out and was able to sway even one of the women back on to her side, then it might be a different conversation right now,” Andy Cohen told Variety this week of where Garcia stands with her now-former-colleagues.

“But she didn’t do that.”

Adds showrunner Lisa Gordon to this same publication, confirming Garcia’s status:

“The women just need a cooling off period, and I think it’s just too soon. They’ve articulated it. It’s too soon for them to reenter into a friendship — a trusting friendship. Not enough time has passed.”

Andy Cohen chats with Monica Garcia on the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Garcia has insisted she only participated in RealityVonTease to expose Shah, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

“I didn’t say sh-t about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave,” she shouted at the women earlier this month on air, adding she didn’t see RealityVonTease as a “bad thing” and was “just telling the truth.”

Barlow wasn’t convinced, however, likely speaking for all of her co-stars when she yelled at Garcia:

“You f-cking deceived all of us.”

Marks echoed this sentiment as follows:

“You’ve sat here with us for three months and not told us the truth.”

Monica Garcia certainly made a splash on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Image Credit: Bravo)

All this said (or screamed, really), Garcia won’t close the door all the way when it comes to Garcia’s returning to the series at some point.

“Never say never,” the executive producer concluded to Variety.

t