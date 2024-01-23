Has Bravo fired Monica Garcia from Real Housewives?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 was full of bombshells. Especially during the Reunion.

Monica Garcia was at the center of drama. That’s normally a good thing … unless no one is willing to film with you.

Now, her future on the franchise is very much in question. And rumor has it that Bravo has already picked out her replacements (yes, plural).

Monica Garcia certainly made a splash on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Monica Garcia: Real Housewives Newcomer Already Fired?

Some viewers of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City hope that she will be, to put it politely, a one-season wonder.

Others enjoy the mess that she brings, like to see her put other Housewives on edge, and want more of her confrontational chaos on Season 5.

Andy Cohen, mastermind behind it all, is excited for RHOSLC fans to find out about Monica’s fate.

On Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia found herself at odds with multiple castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

On Monday, Andy Cohen spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Monica Garcia and her Real Housewives future … or lack thereof.

This was one day before Part 3 of the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Reunion special.

Obviously, there are limits to what Andy can share — or spoil — about the show. But he was able to say some things, at least.

Though Monica Garcia looked gorgeous in her seafoam green dress on the RHOSLC Reunion, she was still public enemy #1. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Andy Cohen says that Monica Garcia’s status shouldn’t remain a mystery for long

“I think the question is how will Monica, or will Monica, find her way back into this group?” the beloved Bravo host proposed.

“Part 3 is a deep dive into Reality Von Tease and the black eye,” he teased.

“And so at the end,” Andy tantalized, “I think you’ll have a sense of where we go next season.”

Andy Cohen makes a relatable expression during the Season 4 Reunion special of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. (Image Credit: Bravo)

During the Season 4 finale, Monica’s castmates were in Bermuda to help her to celebrate her birthday.

This is when they learned that the birthday girl may have been less than forthright about how she came to be part of the Bravo reality series.

The big reveal was when they learned that she was behind Reality Von Tease, which is a Real Housewives gossip blogger.

Andy Cohen chats with Monica Garcia on the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Who is Reality Von Tease?

The reasonably clever play on words is the name of a blogger who has been posting alleged “insider secrets.”

The blog has been dishing about RHOSLC cast members for Instagram followers to read.

Interestingly, this has been happening over multiple seasons. Meaning that it preceded this season’s drama … and that the blog name was a familiar one to some Housewives.

On the Season 4 Reunion special of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia gestures excitedly. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Obviously, Monica’s fellow Housewives were largely furious.

Many people discuss and dissect rumors and reports about reality TV personalities. But to find a purported source of these claims in their midst was more than just a shock — it was a betrayal.

There have been reality stars who previously blogged about reality TV personalities. But this is different. Blogging for Us Weekly is not the same as being Deuxmoi.

As we said, being the center of drama is often a good thing for reality cast members. But there are exceptions.

The blowout fight on the finale led to many of Monica’s castmates announcing that they will no longer film with her. That can be a Bravolebrity career killer.

So has Bravo fired Monica Garcia from Real Housewives?

Who would replace Monica Garcia on Real Housewives?

According to Reddit rumors — which we of course cannot confirm — Bravo plans to fire Monica and replace her with two new cast members.

The first is Meili Workman. And the second is Britani Bateman.

Both of these women would be newbies. And Britani knows Whitney Rose, who could arguably use a friend on the cast these days.

Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Monica Garcia, Andy Cohen, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Angie Katsanevas sit on the Reunion stage on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4. (Image Credit: Bravo)

We must again emphasize that we cannot confirm that Bravo has fired Monica or plans to.

Perhaps, as Andy suggests, the Reunion sets up Season 5 in ways that will make sense to all of us.

Bravo seems unlikely to look kindly on a gossip blogger worming their way into the cast. But RHOSLC stars have certainly done worse.