Adam Harrison, Son of Pawn Stars Lead Rick Harrison, Dead at 39

Tragic news this week out of the reality television world:

Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars creator and lead cast member Rick Harrison, has passed from of an overdose.

He was 39 years old.

Rick Harrison attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards Cumulus/Westwood One Radio Remotes on April 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM)

The Harrison family confirmed this awful development late on Friday night, issuing a simple statement that reads as follows:

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, who spoke to a representative for the Harrisons, Adam died from a drug overdose.

Further details are unknown at this time, but the newspaper notes in its report that Adam’s body “was discovered” in some form or fashion.

Simply terrible.

Television personalities Austin “Chumlee” Russell, Rick Harrison and Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison from History’s “Pawn Stars” television series attend the Scleroderma Research Foundations’ Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine fundraiser at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade on October 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation)

Rick Harrison posted a photo of himself and his son on Instagram a few hours, writing along with it:

“You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam.”

Adam Harrison was not a figure on the aforementioned History realuty series, which premiered in 2009 and also stars Harrison’s oldest son, 40-year-old Corey Harrison.

Pawn Stars take viewers behind the scenes of the only family-run pawnshop in Las Vegas, where three generations of this Harrison family use their sharp-eyed skills to assess what’s real and what’s phony.

Adam Harrison reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn for a time but has not recently been employed there, based on various reports.

The Las Vegas Police department is investigating the circumstances behind Adam’s death.

Rick Harrison welcomed two sons with his first wife, Kim, Corey and Adam.

He has a son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy and he has three daughters, Sarina, Ciana and Marissa.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Adam Harrison.

May he rest in peace.