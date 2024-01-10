Is Meri Brown leaving ‘Sister Wives’?

She certainly stuck it out for as long as she could. For much longer than most fans wanted her to, really.

As it has been well documented for over a year now, the veteran Sister Wives star gave Kody Brown and her plural marriage every opportunity possible.

Until Kody made it clear he was NOT in love with her any longer.

Now, the question remains, with season 19 of Sister Wives on the horizon, will she return?

Meri Brown looks intense in this photo from her show’s one-on-one special. (TLC)

Meri Brown Leaves Sister Wives Family & Kody Brown

This past January, Meri and Kody announced the termination of their marriage.

They married on April 21, 1990 and welcomed their first and only child together, Leon Brown, on July 29, 1995.

Three years later, Kody married his second wife, Janelle, in a spiritual ceremony, and the start of the plural family began.

He married his third wife, Christine, in 1994 and his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2010.

Meri and Kody officially divorced in 2014, but that wasn’t the end of their relationship. She did that so Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from her previous marriage.

Perhaps that’s where the trouble started. But if it did, it was a slow burn.

Meri and Kody announced their breakup in a joint Instagram post in January 2023, almost a decade later.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Yeah, about that.

Meri’s Relationship With Robyn & The Other Wives

Following the split, many things happened at once.

For starters, it became clear to fans watching Season 18 and the Sister Wives one-on-one specials that Meri was having trouble with the other wives as well as Koday.

“I feel like my relationship with Robyn, like that’s something that she and I are working on and trying to figure out and navigate because it is different,” Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan in the third part of the Sister Wives special.

Meri went on to say she isn’t “100% emotionally there” in terms of getting along with Kody’s only remaining wife.

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

In this same episode that aired on December 10, Meri emphasizes that she’s a single woman.

As a result, her relationship with Robyn, Janelle and Christine has changed tremendously.

Meri says she can rely on her close friend Jenn, with whom she spends a lot of time in Utah these days.

“I know she doesn’t go out talking trash about me,” Meri says on the special, taking a clear shot at her former sister wives.

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

And they are her FORMER sister wives, Meri now wants to make clear.

“They don’t have my back,” Meri tells Krishnan of Janelle, Christine and Robyn. “Oh, by the way, I don’t have sister wives, just FYI.”

Just a few weeks before, TLC viewers witnessed how Meri was snubbed from a major family gathering.

There’s evident tension here.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown are no longer a couple. The latter should be thankful for this. (TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ Season 19: Will Meri Brown Return?

Perhaps the bigger question is — will there be a season 19?

Given the fact that Kody is no longer married to 3 out of the 4 wives he originally had, is there even a Sister Wives show to be had?

Well, while TLC nor Kody has confirmed the show’s return, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown sat down with Entertainment Tonight and insisted that another season would be on the way.

“We’re just going to do it exactly like we would do it in real life,” Christine said about how another season would work.

“There’s going to be times where we’re in the same room together, and you’ll see in the next season, there’s a few times where we’re in the same room together for the sake of the kids. We’re gonna be cordial because it’s about our kids. We’re going to be adults. And we’re gonna be apprehensive and nervous and not quite sure it’s a good idea, but then you get into it and it’s fine.”

As for Meri, if the other women who are no longer married to Kody can be on the show, there’s no reason for her not to do the same.

No reason we’re aware of, anyway.